Everton have lost their opening two league games for the second consecutive season

It is only two games into the new season but Everton are already bottom of the Premier League table and the problems are piling up for Sean Dyche.

The Toffees lost 1-0 against Fulham in their opener and were taken apart 4-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday to sink to the foot of the division.

The manner of the defeat - with numerous defensive lapses that were duly punished by Villa - will be of major concern to Dyche, but injury issues are stacking up for the Everton boss too.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin seems to be stuck in an injury curse which he just cannot shake off, lasting just 36 minutes at Villa Park, while Alex Iwobi also hobbled off in the second half.

"I could have taken the whole team off at half-time," said Dyche. "They were by far the better side.

"We were a long way off it after being a long way on last week where we played very well. That was a surprise to me.

"We started well, but it reminded me of last season when we conceded a goal and you smell the group going soft very quickly. You concede another one then everyone is looking at each other.

"You have to accept a collective downer, I can hardly pick a player who was anywhere near what we can do. Villa probably had the reverse.

"We have to make sure we learn from it very quickly and the mentality is stronger going forwards."

Calvert-Lewin's injury curse continues

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave a thumbs-up towards Everton fans after appearing to be booed when he left the field

Everton have narrowly avoided relegation for the past two seasons, escaping on the final day last term, and another miserable campaign seems to be in store for the Toffees' players and supporters.

After two games, they are yet to score and find themselves propping up the top flight - with a huge match against 19th-placed Wolves next weekend at Goodison Park.

Another winless game will put Dyche under severe pressure but one thing is now certain - he cannot rely on Calvert-Lewin to shoulder the goalscoring burden.

The English forward, who won the last of his 11 international caps in 2021, is now in danger of becoming known as an injury-prone player who occasionally manages to find some fitness.

Calvert-Lewin, 26, has completed 90 minutes only four times since the start of last season, including just once since January.

He managed just two goals across the entirety of last term and has only scored four times in the league since August 2021.

Having collided with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez early in the first half, Calvert-Lewin tried to soldier on but had to come off and there seemed to be jeers from the travelling supporters as he left the field.

The striker reacted by putting his thumb up in their direction before heading down the tunnel.

Meanwhile, fellow striker Neal Maupay has not scored in his past 29 games in all competitions, while summer signing Youssef Chemiti is not yet fit enough for the rigours of the Premier League.

Dyche said: "Dom got a knock on the cheekbone and had blurred vision, we have to get it checked properly. We are hoping it's just a knock.

"He has gone in to score a goal and slipped. Hopefully if it's not as bad we think, it should settle down quickly."

'We started off OK but then we capitulated'

Everton have shipped five goals in their opening two fixtures so far, and two of the goals they conceded at Villa Park came after they had failed to clear throw-ins.

Another came from the penalty spot after Jordan Pickford brought down Ollie Watkins and the England keeper has now conceded five penalties since his Everton debut in 2017.

Defender James Tarkowski gave a scathing assessment of the display, telling Sky Sports: "We started off OK then after about seven minutes we capitulated. I saw poor body language.

"I don't think it's lack of effort as such, it's not like no-one runs around, maybe just poor discipline in our shape and we got opened up.

"Every goal for me is awful. I haven't seen them back yet but at the time they seemed awful."

Dyche added: "A head scratcher. When you have planned and prepared, the players should go in confident but it looked too lackadaisical and players looking to each other to ignite it.

"Our defending, body language, the intent in and out of possession was not there."