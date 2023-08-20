Close menu

Dean Henderson: Crystal Palace keen on Manchester United goalkeeper

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson during pre-season training
Henderson joined the Manchester United academy aged 14

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Manchester United's England goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 26-year-old was on loan last season at Nottingham Forest but they have signed the United States' Matt Turner from Arsenal as their number one.

It is believed Henderson's move to Palace would be a loan with an obligation to buy.

Spaniard Vicente Guaita is refusing to play for the Eagles after losing his place to England's Sam Johnstone.

Palace, who have two loan spots free, play Arsenal on Monday night at Selhurst Park in their first home game of the season.

