Barcelona v Cádiz

Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1ter StegenBooked at 26mins
- 23Koundé
- 15Christensen
- 21F de JongBooked at 26mins
- 27Yamal
- 18Romeu
- 22Gündogan
- 28Balde
- 6GaviBooked at 45mins
- 8Pedri
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7F Torres
- 10Ansu Fati
- 16Ezzalzouli
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 26Astralaga
- 30Casadó
- 31Kochen
- 32López
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 20Carcelén
- 23Hernández
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 15Hernández
- 11AlejoBooked at 14mins
- 4Alcaraz
- 24San EmeterioBooked at 45mins
- 16Ramos
- 8Fernández
- 21Martí
Substitutes
- 2Zaldúa
- 6Martín
- 7Sobrino
- 9Negredo
- 12Osmajic
- 13Gil
- 14Mbaye
- 18Machís
- 27de la Rosa
- 28Bastida
- 33Pires Silva
- Referee:
- Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Booking
Half Time
First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Cadiz 0.
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Ramos (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fali (Cadiz).
Booking
Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).
Javi Hernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Roger Martí (Cadiz).
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iza Carcelén (Cadiz).