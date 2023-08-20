Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0CádizCádiz0

Barcelona v Cádiz

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter StegenBooked at 26mins
  • 23Koundé
  • 15Christensen
  • 21F de JongBooked at 26mins
  • 27Yamal
  • 18Romeu
  • 22Gündogan
  • 28Balde
  • 6GaviBooked at 45mins
  • 8Pedri
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7F Torres
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 26Astralaga
  • 30Casadó
  • 31Kochen
  • 32López

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20Carcelén
  • 23Hernández
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 15Hernández
  • 11AlejoBooked at 14mins
  • 4Alcaraz
  • 24San EmeterioBooked at 45mins
  • 16Ramos
  • 8Fernández
  • 21Martí

Substitutes

  • 2Zaldúa
  • 6Martín
  • 7Sobrino
  • 9Negredo
  • 12Osmajic
  • 13Gil
  • 14Mbaye
  • 18Machís
  • 27de la Rosa
  • 28Bastida
  • 33Pires Silva
Referee:
Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barcelona 0, Cadiz 0.

  3. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chris Ramos (Cadiz).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Fali (Cadiz).

  8. Booking

    Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Javi Hernández (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Roger Martí (Cadiz).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.

  17. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).

  19. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Iza Carcelén (Cadiz).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005146
2Valencia22003126
3Girona21103124
4Cádiz21101014
5Atl Madrid11003123
6Rayo Vallecano11002023
7Real Betis11002113
8Osasuna21012203
9Villarreal21012203
10Ath Bilbao21012203
11Real Sociedad20202202
12Barcelona20200002
13Las Palmas201112-11
14Mallorca201112-11
15Celta Vigo201113-21
16Getafe201102-21
17Sevilla100112-10
18Alavés100101-10
19Granada100113-20
20Almería200215-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories