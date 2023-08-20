Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Kilmarnock will host Hearts in one of four all-Premiership ties in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup after knocking out holders Celtic.

Marley Watkins scored the only goal just before the hour as the Rugby Park side inflicted a first cup loss for the Glasgow club under Brendan Rodgers.

Rangers host Livingston, Ross County welcome Aberdeen, and Hibernian play St Mirren in the other three games.

The ties will be played on midweek of 26-28 September.