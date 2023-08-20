Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
MotherwellMotherwell16:00SpartansSpartans
Venue: K Park Training Academy

Motherwell v Spartans

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle Women21104044
2Glasgow City21103034
3Celtic11009093
4Rangers11006153
5Hearts11004043
6Aberdeen Women11003213
7Hibernian210123-13
8Motherwell100123-10
9Dundee United Women100104-40
10Hamilton Academical Women100104-40
11Spartans100116-50
12Montrose Women2002011-110
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

Top Stories