Partick Thistle Women v Glasgow City

Partick Thistle WomenPartick Thistle Women0Glasgow CityGlasgow City0
Line-ups
Partick Thistle Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Cunningham
- 3Lawton
- 5Falconer
- 17Ferguson
- 2Slater
- 6McGowan
- 14Bulloch
- 7Hay
- 30Sinclair
- 27Longcake
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 10Adams
- 16Wright
- 18Robb
- 19Munro
- 22McQuillan
Glasgow City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 29Gibson
- 27Oscarsson
- 18Moore
- 5Walsh
- 3Muir
- 7Fulton
- 4Lauder
- 14Davidson
- 16Kozak
- 24Forrest
- 11Whelan
Substitutes
- 2Warrington
- 10Motlhalo
- 15Gambone
- 17Sullivan
- 20Weir
- 23Foley
- 25Clachers
- 30Martin
- 31Gray
- Referee:
- Keiran Trayner
Match Stats
Home TeamPartick Thistle WomenAway TeamGlasgow City
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0