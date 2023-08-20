Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
Partick Thistle WomenPartick Thistle Women0Glasgow CityGlasgow City0

Partick Thistle Women v Glasgow City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Partick Thistle Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Cunningham
  • 3Lawton
  • 5Falconer
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Slater
  • 6McGowan
  • 14Bulloch
  • 7Hay
  • 30Sinclair
  • 27Longcake
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 10Adams
  • 16Wright
  • 18Robb
  • 19Munro
  • 22McQuillan

Glasgow City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29Gibson
  • 27Oscarsson
  • 18Moore
  • 5Walsh
  • 3Muir
  • 7Fulton
  • 4Lauder
  • 14Davidson
  • 16Kozak
  • 24Forrest
  • 11Whelan

Substitutes

  • 2Warrington
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 15Gambone
  • 17Sullivan
  • 20Weir
  • 23Foley
  • 25Clachers
  • 30Martin
  • 31Gray
Referee:
Keiran Trayner

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick Thistle WomenAway TeamGlasgow City
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle Women21104044
2Glasgow City21103034
3Celtic11009093
4Rangers11006153
5Hearts11004043
6Aberdeen Women11003213
7Hibernian210123-13
8Motherwell100123-10
9Dundee United Women100104-40
10Hamilton Academical Women100104-40
11Spartans100116-50
12Montrose Women2002011-110
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

Top Stories