Manager Shaun Maloney joined Wigan's celebrations after Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke each scored twice in a 4-0 win at Bolton

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney says their win at Bolton Wanderers was 'as enjoyable' as winning the 2013 FA Cup.

The former Latics midfielder Maloney led his side to positive points in the League One table for the first time this season with the 4-0 derby victory.

The result would have sent Wigan top of the table but for the eight-point deduction they began the campaign with.

"It was a really good day - I hope the fans absolutely love every minute of it," Maloney told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We've had some amazing moments but, considering what we've been through in the summer with a complete change around, it's as enjoyable a day as I've ever had at Wigan."

The 40-year-old's appointment in January was a far cry from the two seasons in the Premier League Maloney had with Wigan during the first two of his four years at the club from 2011-12.

Maloney's corner provided Wigan's 91st-minute winner against Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium

The former Celtic and Aston Villa player scored in semi-finals and set up Ben Watson's winner in the final as Wigan beat Manchester City to lift the FA Cup for the only time in their history.

The ex-Scotland international has now guided the club out of the third-tier relegation zone two games sooner than his squad had hoped for.

"What was quite hard was the mentality and how to broach it over the summer with the group," Maloney said of Wigan's points deduction, which was the result of two four-point punishments in May for failing to meet English Football League funding deadlines.

"We gave ourselves six games - we're obviously ahead of schedule on what we thought. We couldn't have really thought we'd have that good a start.

"I knew the players that we were bringing in and how we'd start preseason. You could sense something would happen. I'm really impressed with the mentality of the players.

"I loved seeing the young players really go and play in one of the hardest atmospheres for us. Bolton are a good side.

"I was desperate to keep a clean sheet today. We'd won the game but you could still see the desire not to concede."

Wigan were taken over by local businessman Mike Danson in June and have also won away at Derby County and at home to Northampton Town, as well as drawing at Carlisle United.

"My job is to keep feet on the ground and stay humble," Maloney said. "It's definitely a big step forward."