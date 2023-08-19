Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Kvistgaarden, McCarthy
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are weighing up a move for Danish Under-21 striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, who is under contract at Brondby until 2027. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals that midfielder James McCarthy, 32, is set to leave the club after just six starts in two seasons. (Scottish Sun)
Brendan Rodgers says Derek McInnes is an "outstanding manager" and believes the Kilmarnock boss is good enough to one day earn a crack at the Rangers job, having turned down an approach from Ibrox in December 2017. (Daily Record)
Injured centre-half Stephen Welsh will be sidelined for at least two months - leaving Celtic short of numbers at the back. (Daily Record)
Veteran Morton defender Kirk Broadfoot claims referee David Dickinson was determined to "even it up" by awarding Rangers a VAR penalty in yesterday's Viaplay Cup contest at Ibrox. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone are close to signing Wigan Athletic left-back Luke Robinson, 21, on a season-long loan. (Courier)