Celtic are weighing up a move for Danish Under-21 striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, who is under contract at Brondby until 2027. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals that midfielder James McCarthy, 32, is set to leave the club after just six starts in two seasons. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brendan Rodgers says Derek McInnes is an "outstanding manager" and believes the Kilmarnock boss is good enough to one day earn a crack at the Rangers job, having turned down an approach from Ibrox in December 2017. (Daily Record) external-link

Injured centre-half Stephen Welsh will be sidelined for at least two months - leaving Celtic short of numbers at the back. (Daily Record) external-link

Veteran Morton defender Kirk Broadfoot claims referee David Dickinson was determined to "even it up" by awarding Rangers a VAR penalty in yesterday's Viaplay Cup contest at Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone are close to signing Wigan Athletic left-back Luke Robinson, 21, on a season-long loan. (Courier) external-link