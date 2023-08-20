Close menu
Women's World Cup - Final
SpainSpain1EnglandEngland0

Women's World Cup final: England lose to Spain in Sydney

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Stadium Australia

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments2849

England's wait to win a first Women's World Cup title goes on after Spain deservedly triumphed in the final in Sydney.

The Lionesses, looking to become the first England senior side since the men's team in 1966 to win the World Cup, suffered heartbreak after being outplayed by a Spanish side full of flair and creativity.

England's players fell to their knees in tears at the final whistle as Spain celebrated inside their penalty area after dealing with a final corner kick in the 14th minute of nerve-wracking stoppage time.

Spain captain Olga Carmona slotted the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps in the first half, capitalising after England's Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield.

England manager Sarina Wiegman, who has now lost two successive World Cup finals, introduced Lauren James and Chloe Kelly at half-time but Spain maintained control despite the Lionesses' best efforts.

Earps made several stunning saves, including one from the penalty spot to deny Jenni Hermoso after Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh had been penalised for handball following a lengthy video assistant referee review.

But it was one step too far for the European champions, who lost just their second match in two years under Wiegman.

Spain are crowned champions for the first time despite going into the tournament under a cloud of controversy following a dispute between players and the Spanish football federation.

Missed opportunity as Spain capitalise

Both teams came into the final full of confidence, having improved on their performances throughout the tournament.

England, who played in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd last summer to win the Euros final, started brightly, testing Spain's defence with balls over the top and in behind.

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp was direct and aggressive, and had England's best chance but her curling effort from 15 yards hit the crossbar.

However Spain, packed with Barcelona stars who won their second Women's Champions League title this season, imposed their quality and worked out how to deal with England's high press.

They dominated large chunks of the game, exposing the spaces left by England's attacking full-backs and took their chance when Bronze cut inside from the right and was stopped by a wall of red in the centre circle.

Spain intelligently switched play to their left and Carmona ran on to a simple pass from Mariona Caldentey before stroking the ball low past a diving Earps.

Spain had several chances to extend their lead - Earps blocked shots from Ona Batlle, Caldentey and Alba Redondo in each half - while Salma Paralluelo's first-time strike brushed the post on the stroke of half-time.

It was a deserved victory for Spain but it will feel like a missed opportunity for the Lionesses, who have found a way to win so often under Wiegman but could not find the answers in the biggest game in their history.

Spain overcome dispute as Bronze misses out

Prior to this year's competition, Spain had only ever won one Women's World Cup match.

They had suffered defeat at the hands of England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals but unlike that evening in Brighton when the Lionesses came from behind to win 2-1, Spain stuck to their task and saw out victory.

The streets of Sydney, which had been draped in green and gold for most of the competition, were transformed on Sunday to represent Spain and England's colours.

England fans came dressed in costumes, banging drums and chanting on the city's trains en route to the stadium and though they dominated numbers in the crowd, it was Spain's supporters celebrating at full-time.

Bronze, 31, was in tears lying on the pitch at full-time and had to watch on as many of her Barcelona team-mates danced for the cameras while they prepared the stage for the trophy celebration.

She has won almost everything in the game but still cannot get her hands on the most desired trophy of them all.

Meanwhile, Spain's achievement is a remarkable one given manager Jorge Vilda survived a player revolt less than 12 months ago. That unrest in the set-up meant they were missing Sandra Panos, Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro and Claudia Pina, who all helped Barcelona win the Champions League in June.

Their victory could transform women's football in Spain, which has been thrust into the limelight in recent years following Barcelona's domestic success.

Player of the match

EarpsMary Earps

with an average of 7.55

Spain

  1. Squad number6Player nameBonmatí
    Average rating

    6.27

  2. Squad number19Player nameCarmona
    Average rating

    6.25

  3. Squad number18Player nameParalluelo
    Average rating

    5.99

  4. Squad number8Player nameMariona Caldentey
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number2Player nameBatlle
    Average rating

    5.78

  6. Squad number17Player nameRedondo
    Average rating

    5.78

  7. Squad number10Player nameHermoso
    Average rating

    5.76

  8. Squad number23Player nameCata Coll
    Average rating

    5.73

  9. Squad number4Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    5.72

  10. Squad number14Player nameCodina
    Average rating

    5.71

  11. Squad number3Player nameAbelleira
    Average rating

    5.69

  12. Squad number12Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    5.41

  13. Squad number5Player nameAndrés
    Average rating

    5.36

  14. Squad number11Player namePutellas
    Average rating

    5.28

England

  1. Squad number1Player nameEarps
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number16Player nameCarter
    Average rating

    6.26

  3. Squad number5Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.25

  4. Squad number11Player nameHemp
    Average rating

    6.18

  5. Squad number18Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.01

  6. Squad number6Player nameBright
    Average rating

    5.91

  7. Squad number9Player nameDaly
    Average rating

    5.45

  8. Squad number23Player nameRusso
    Average rating

    5.37

  9. Squad number7Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.36

  10. Squad number19Player nameEngland
    Average rating

    5.03

  11. Squad number8Player nameStanway
    Average rating

    5.02

  12. Squad number10Player nameToone
    Average rating

    4.87

  13. Squad number4Player nameWalsh
    Average rating

    4.80

  14. Squad number2Player nameBronze
    Average rating

    4.58

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Coll Lluch
  • 2Batlle
  • 4Paredes
  • 14CodinaSubstituted forAndrésat 73'minutes
  • 19Carmona
  • 6Bonmatí
  • 3Abelleira
  • 10Hermoso
  • 17RedondoSubstituted forHernándezat 60'minutes
  • 18ParallueloBooked at 78mins
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forPutellasat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 5Andrés
  • 7Guerrero
  • 9González
  • 11Putellas
  • 12Hernández
  • 13Salón
  • 15Navarro
  • 16Pérez
  • 20Gálvez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del Castillo

England

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Earps
  • 16Carter
  • 6Bright
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Bronze
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 9DalySubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 10TooneSubstituted forEnglandat 87'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
  • 11HempBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 3Charles
  • 7James
  • 12Nobbs
  • 13Hampton
  • 14Wubben-Moy
  • 15Morgan
  • 17Coombs
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Zelem
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Robinson
Referee:
Tori Penso
Attendance:
75,784

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamEngland
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 1, England 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 1, England 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Millie Bright (England) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Alexia Putellas (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Salma Paralluelo (Spain).

  8. Post update

    Jess Carter (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Chloe Kelly (England).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Jess Carter.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Lucy Bronze.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Salma Paralluelo (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira.

  15. Post update

    Alexia Putellas (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucy Bronze (England).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Irene Paredes (Spain).

  19. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Mary Earps.

Comments

2834 comments

  • Comment posted by Dozzio86, today at 13:05

    Well done Spain, by far the better team and well deserved

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 13:08

      Viva Espana replied:
      Well done Spain. Best team of the tournament won.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 13:04

    The commentary on BBC need to realise that not EVERYONE watching is english

    Even for the English fans - do you want to hear the high-pitch babyish squealing after the penalty save? (Which should’ve had to be retaken for the keeper being off the line anyway) Where was the VAR review for that?

    And England players sporting conduct for the penalty putting Spain off was an embarrassment

    Thanks Spain

    • Reply posted by Mr Facts, today at 13:07

      Mr Facts replied:
      Spot on. Terrible commentary. The co commentator is so bitter. Can't stand her

  • Comment posted by Tom Bola, today at 13:04

    Having watched the pre-match razmataz one could be forgiven for thinking the match had already been played & the England women's team had won at a canter
    Unfortunately, the abundance of good luck afforded them combined with staggeringly poor opposition that got them to the final saw them up against a team that, by women's standards, can play a decent game of football.
    Well done Spain women's team.

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 13:07

      grizzle replied:
      Agree & everyone on here was saying Weigman was a shoe-in to replace Southgate 😮🥴🤣 PATHETIC

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 13:05

    Can’t be easy when your home media has been behaving like you’ve won it for four days

    • Reply posted by ZZ, today at 13:12

      ZZ replied:
      Nobody expects the Spanish inquisition!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 13:05

    As much as the BBC co-commentator would make you think that England should have been 5-0 up and Spain down to 8 players, Spain looked far more technical and more comfortable on the ball

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 13:11

      Dave replied:
      I do agree, however it's easier to look more technical when you know that if you lose the ball you can just fall over and win a foul.

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 13:06

    GOOD - hope that’s the last we hear of this circus 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 13:07

      DavidM replied:
      Until next time😁

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 13:06

    So its not coming home then? But the BBC and all the pundits said it was...

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 13:07

      DavidM replied:
      It will, next time😁

  • Comment posted by Kore, today at 13:04

    ha ha ! They lost. Thanks goodness, all the hype will be over soon.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:20

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Raigmj, today at 13:05

    No complaints. Played off the park by a world class Spanish team.

    • Reply posted by Highlander, today at 13:17

      Highlander replied:
      First time they played against a real team. Spain completely deserved it.

  • Comment posted by eman yalpsiD, today at 13:06

    When will the media understand it won’t ‘come home’ until they stop mentioning ‘66 🤦‍♀️!!!

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 13:10

      rospur replied:
      It wont come home period, mens and womens teams outclassed by the big nations

  • Comment posted by DennisCooper, today at 13:05

    Good to see that in true equality fashion, time wasting, diving and a lack of sportsmanlike conduct hasn't been isolated to the men's team.

    • Reply posted by dc, today at 13:07

      dc replied:
      By lack of sportsmanlike conduct do you mean jumping forward off your line before a penalty is taken?

  • Comment posted by revolutionnow999, today at 13:05

    What a delightful result!

    Thank you Spain!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:21

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by sport is for everyone, today at 13:05

    Beaten by a better team on the day , it happens

    • Reply posted by Carsmile Smith, today at 13:15

      Carsmile Smith replied:
      It always happens to England 😂

  • Comment posted by Ilovepuffins, today at 13:05

    Oh dear, It appears Spain women didn’t read the script 😂

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 13:10

      stonesthrower replied:
      Sour, bitter and looking for excuses.

      The better side won. England absolutely dominated and the scoreline doesn't reflect the gulf in class.

  • Comment posted by Arthur73, today at 13:05

    I was highly delighted to see the officials striking a blow for equality by being as inept as their male counterparts

    • Reply posted by Swine Flu, today at 13:15

      Swine Flu replied:
      Terrible officiating. Howard Webb will welcome her to the premier league.