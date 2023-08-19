SpainSpain11:00EnglandEngland
Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Norway
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|5
|4
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Philippines
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|2
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Canada
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|4
|Republic of Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Japan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|9
|2
|Spain
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|3
|Zambia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|4
|Costa Rica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Denmark
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|4
|Haiti
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|1
|8
|7
|2
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Portugal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Vietnam
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|2
|Jamaica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|Brazil
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Panama
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|9
|2
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
|3
|Italy
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|4
|Argentina
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Colombia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Morocco
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|6
|3
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|3
|5
|4
|4
|South Korea
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
