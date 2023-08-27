Close menu
Premier League
BurnleyBurnley1Aston VillaAston Villa3

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Matty Cash strikes twice and Moussa Diaby on target for visitors

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments104

Matty Cash
Matty Cash's previous Premier League goal came in May 2022

Matty Cash scored twice as Aston Villa picked apart Burnley, who remain without a point since their Premier League return.

Villa suffered a 5-1 thumping at Newcastle in their opening game but have recovered in fine fashion with three consecutive victories in all competitions.

Full-back Cash was the unlikely hero at Turf Moor, scoring two fine goals as Unai Emery's men showcased why they will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

It took just seven minutes for the visitors to prise open the Clarets backline as Ollie Watkins ran through and chipped the ball to the back post for Cash to finish.

The second was a fine team move volleyed in by Poland international Cash following a cutback from summer signing Moussa Diaby, who impressed once again.

But Vincent Kompany's hosts hit back immediately after the break as Lyle Foster swivelled and struck a calm finish for his first top-flight goal.

Burnley were much improved in the second period and exerted real pressure on Villa, but the visitors scored a brilliant goal on the counter-attack as Diaby rolled home to seal a deserved victory.

Marvellous Moussa shines again

There may have been some eyebrows raised when Villa were pumped at Newcastle in their opening game, but the side have shown it was merely an early blip.

Emery's men have since shown their true prowess, winning the next three games comfortably, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one.

Villa looked dangerous everytime they came forward and their strong start saw Cash's double come in the opening 20 minutes, having last scored for Villa in May 2022.

But it was Diaby - a club-record buy from Bayer Leverkusen - who was the standout player again. A constant threat in the final third, the French winger scored one goal and set up another.

Diaby could have had a further assist when he laid the ball on for Watkins inside the six-yard box, but the England striker fired his effort straight at James Trafford.

On-loan midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo came off the bench and should have scored on his debut, but saw his shot deflect wide when running through on goal and Watkins unmarked in support. The glaring miss, though, did not prove costly on this occasion.

Kompany has issues to address

Burnley followed up their opening-day defeat by champions Manchester City with another home loss - already more than they suffered in the entirety of their Championship-winning run last season.

They have also lost back-to-back games at the start of a campaign for the third consecutive season and will need to improve in both defence and attack if they are to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Conceding early goals is proving to be a problem for Kompany's side and, although they did pull a goal back through South African frontman Foster, they were mostly disjointed in the final third.

Summer signing Zeki Amdouni fired an effort over and debutant defender Hannes Delcroix's header forced Villa stand-in keeper Robin Olsen into a decent stop, but the home side were outplayed for large periods.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameTrafford
    Average rating

    5.13

  2. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.07

  3. Squad number28Player nameAl Dakhil
    Average rating

    4.78

  4. Squad number2Player nameO'Shea
    Average rating

    4.99

  5. Squad number44Player nameDelcroix
    Average rating

    4.68

  6. Squad number10Player nameManuel
    Average rating

    4.72

  7. Squad number24Player nameCullen
    Average rating

    5.02

  8. Squad number16Player nameBerge
    Average rating

    4.83

  9. Squad number30Player nameKoleosho
    Average rating

    4.72

  10. Squad number25Player nameAmdouni
    Average rating

    4.85

  11. Squad number17Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    5.34

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.54

  2. Squad number9Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    4.85

  3. Squad number15Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    4.67

  4. Squad number21Player nameA Ramsey
    Average rating

    5.66

  5. Squad number34Player nameBruun Larsen
    Average rating

    4.81

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number25Player nameOlsen
    Average rating

    6.73

  2. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.04

  3. Squad number3Player nameDiego Carlos
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number14Player nameP Torres
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    8.25

  6. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.27

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.44

  8. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.43

  9. Squad number19Player nameDiaby
    Average rating

    8.19

  10. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.03

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.67

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.93

  2. Squad number9Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number22Player nameZaniolo
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number24Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    6.87

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 14Roberts
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 2O'Shea
  • 44Delcroix
  • 10ManuelSubstituted forGudmundssonat 45'minutes
  • 24CullenBooked at 39mins
  • 16BergeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forA Ramseyat 68'minutes
  • 30KoleoshoSubstituted forRedmondat 68'minutes
  • 25AmdouniSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 81'minutes
  • 17FosterSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 15Redmond
  • 21A Ramsey
  • 22da Silva
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 49Muric

Aston Villa

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Olsen
  • 4Konsa
  • 3Diego Carlos
  • 14P Torres
  • 2Cash
  • 44Kamara
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forTielemansat 86'minutes
  • 12DigneSubstituted forTraoréat 81'minutes
  • 19DiabySubstituted forZanioloat 73'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 24Durán
  • 31Bailey
  • 42Marschall
  • 48Zych
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
21,591

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3.

  3. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but Jay Rodríguez is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Youri Tielemans replaces Douglas Luiz.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Jhon Durán replaces Ollie Watkins.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hannes Delcroix.

  14. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    James Trafford (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Diego Carlos (Aston Villa).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodríguez replaces Lyle Foster.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

104 comments

  • Comment posted by turfmoor, today at 15:59

    Good game.Villa have some cracking players and a brilliant coach
    On and up for the clarets

    • Reply posted by Dodgy bloke, today at 16:05

      Dodgy bloke replied:
      Lucky last year with the loans we made shows how poor we are we are down I’m afraid

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 16:02

    What a manager and coaching team Villa have. Have improved every player individually and the team tactically beyond belief in a relatively short time. Very astute signings too. Can't wait on what's to come. UTV

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 16:05

      markyc replied:
      Villa top 5 finish, on the up.

  • Comment posted by Fuiyoh, today at 16:02

    Diaby already looking like a bargain for the Villa

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 15:59

    Good win by Villa. Tough lesson for Burnley.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 15:56

    We should go up to Scotland for a midweek training session every week. UTV

    • Reply posted by Bigrock, today at 16:03

      Bigrock replied:
      Can’t believe there was no HYS for that game.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 16:05

    Good performance by Villa, shaky ten minutes early 2nd half yet saw that out and won. Great. No sulking this weekend!

    • Reply posted by Dodgy bloke, today at 16:08

      Dodgy bloke replied:
      Is your surname little?

  • Comment posted by Burnley Boy, today at 15:57

    Unlucky. Much improved in second half. Well played Villa. We go again.