TEAM NEWS
Burnley's Anass Zaroury is suspended due to the red card he received in their opening match of the season.
Michael Obafemi is still not available due to a hamstring injury.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is a doubt after coming off at half-time against Hibernian on Wednesday.
Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey remain out, while Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- There has been at least one draw between Burnley and Aston Villa in each of the last six league campaigns in which they have faced each other.
- Villa have won two of their last three away league games at Burnley, which is as many victories as they managed in their 29 previous matches at Turf Moor.
- There have only been two home wins in 10 Premier League matches between these sides.
- Burnley have scored in each of their last 38 league matches at home against Villa, dating back to a 0-0 draw in January 1920.
Burnley
- Burnley are aiming to avoid becoming only the third side to lose their opening two top-flight matches in three successive seasons after QPR (1976-79) and Bournemouth (2015-18).
- The Clarets' only win in their last 13 Premier League fixtures played in August was a 3-0 home victory over Southampton in 2019.
- After a 21-match unbeaten run at Turf Moor, Burnley have lost two of their last three league games at home.
- They have already lost as many league matches at Turf Moor this season as they did in their entire Championship-winning campaign last season.
- The average age of their starting XI against Manchester City in their opening game of the season was 23 years and 206 days, which was their youngest ever in a Premier League match.
Aston Villa
- Aston Villa's eight consecutive Premier League wins at Villa Park is a club record. However, they are without a victory in their last five league away fixtures.
- They are only the second team in top-flight history to lose their opening game by four or more goals, then win their second game by the same margin or higher.
- Unai Emery's side are aiming to avoid losing both of their opening two away league matches for the fourth time in five seasons.
- Last season they won all three of their home games against promoted teams but failed to win any of the reverse fixtures, drawing one and losing two.
- Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick against Hibs on Wednesday, but he has scored only one goal in his last nine Premier League appearances after a run of 11 goals in 12 top-flight games before that.