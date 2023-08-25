TEAM NEWS
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is available despite having to go off with an injury against Manchester City last Saturday.
New signing Lewis Hall is available for selection although head coach Eddie Howe says he lacks match sharpness.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit after suffering a knock against Bournemouth.
However, Ibrahima Konate is a doubt with a muscle problem and Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara remain out.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- After losing his first encounter against Newcastle in December 2015, Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool side go unbeaten in their subsequent 13 top-flight matches against the Geordies.
- The Reds are aiming to win three consecutive league matches at St James' Park for the first time.
- Thirteen Newcastle players have been sent off in Premier League matches against the Reds, the second highest tally in Premier League history after Everton's 15 against Liverpool.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are aiming to win two of their opening three league games for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign under Alan Pardew.
- The Geordies last won their first two home fixtures of a league campaign in the Championship in 2009-10, while they last did so in the Premier League in 2000-01.
- They have kept only two clean sheets in their last 20 league matches.
- They are unbeaten in the last 22 league games in which they have taken the lead (W19, D3) since a 2-1 loss at Liverpool last August. They have not lost at home in the league after going ahead in a game under Eddie Howe (W20, D6).
- Two of the four defeats Howe has suffered in his 34 home league matches in charge of Newcastle have come against Liverpool.
- Howe has lost 15 of his 17 matches as a manager versus the Reds in all competitions.
- Callum Wilson has scored 12 top-flight goals since the beginning of April, which is more than any other top-flight player, despite him starting only six of their 14 league games in that time period.
Liverpool
- The Reds are unbeaten in 13 matches, the current longest such run in the top flight. They've fallen behind in five of those games, but have gained nine points from losing positions.
- They have won only six of their last 20 away league fixtures.
- Last season they lost four of their five away matches against the other teams that finished in the top six, with the only exception a 2-0 win at St James' Park.
- Jurgen Klopp has won a career high 11 top-flight matches as a manager against Eddie Howe, including the last 10 in a row. He could become the first Premier League boss to record 11 consecutive wins against one manager, surpassing Alex Ferguson against Gordon Strachan and Pep Guardiola also against Howe.
- Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in each of Liverpool's last eight league matches.
- Luis Diaz could become only the fourth player to score in the Reds' first three Premier League matches of a season after Robbie Fowler in 1994-95, Daniel Sturridge in 2013-14 and Sadio Mane in 2017-18.