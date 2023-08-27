Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 2.
Rodri scored a late winner to earn Manchester City victory over battling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and send the champions top of the Premier League.
Jayden Bogle thought he had earned the Blades a point with a drilled equaliser after 85 minutes, but Spain midfielder Rodri blasted into the top left corner three minutes later to give City the win.
Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty before heading the opener from Jack Grealish's cross after the break.
Although he was absent from the touchline, recovering from back surgery, the win was Pep Guardiola's 200th of his City reign on Premier League duty.
It also marked the first time City have won the first three games of a campaign since the Spaniard's first season as manager in 2016-17.
More to follow.
Sheffield United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameFoderinghamAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzicAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number12Player nameEganAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number19Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number2Player nameBaldockAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number21Player nameVinicius SouzaAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number16Player nameNorwoodAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number8Player nameHamerAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number23Player nameOsbornAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number32Player nameOsulaAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number11Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.46
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameBashamAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number9Player nameMcBurnieAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number20Player nameBogleAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number27Player nameLarouciAverage rating
5.88
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number24Player nameGvardiolAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
5.44
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.71
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12EganBooked at 83mins
- 19Robinson
- 2BaldockBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBogleat 71'minutes
- 21de Souza CostaBooked at 77mins
- 16NorwoodSubstituted forBashamat 80'minutes
- 8Hamer
- 23OsbornSubstituted forLarouciat 17'minutes
- 32OsulaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMcBurnieat 71'minutes
- 11Traoré
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 5Trusty
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 17Coulibaly
- 20Bogle
- 27Larouci
- 34Marsh
- 35Brooks
Man City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 24Gvardiol
- 16Rodri
- 8KovacicSubstituted forFodenat 86'minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 19Álvarez
- 10Grealish
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 11Doku
- 18Ortega
- 21Gómez
- 47Foden
- 52Bobb
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
- 87McAtee
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 31,336
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 2.
Post update
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Yasser Larouci.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Post update
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 2. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 1. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Booking
John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
