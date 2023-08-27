Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland headed the opening goal after missing a first-half penalty

Rodri scored a late winner to earn Manchester City victory over battling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and send the champions top of the Premier League.

Jayden Bogle thought he had earned the Blades a point with a drilled equaliser after 85 minutes, but Spain midfielder Rodri blasted into the top left corner three minutes later to give City the win.

Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty before heading the opener from Jack Grealish's cross after the break.

Although he was absent from the touchline, recovering from back surgery, the win was Pep Guardiola's 200th of his City reign on Premier League duty.

It also marked the first time City have won the first three games of a campaign since the Spaniard's first season as manager in 2016-17.

More to follow.

