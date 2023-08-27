Close menu
Premier League
Sheffield United 1-2 Man City: Rodri scores late winner to earn victory for champions

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments54

Erling Haaland scoring Manchester City's opening goal against Sheffield United
Erling Haaland headed the opening goal after missing a first-half penalty

Rodri scored a late winner to earn Manchester City victory over battling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and send the champions top of the Premier League.

Jayden Bogle thought he had earned the Blades a point with a drilled equaliser after 85 minutes, but Spain midfielder Rodri blasted into the top left corner three minutes later to give City the win.

Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty before heading the opener from Jack Grealish's cross after the break.

Although he was absent from the touchline, recovering from back surgery, the win was Pep Guardiola's 200th of his City reign on Premier League duty.

It also marked the first time City have won the first three games of a campaign since the Spaniard's first season as manager in 2016-17.

More to follow.

Sheffield United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number18Player nameFoderingham
    Average rating

    6.65

  2. Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzic
    Average rating

    6.43

  3. Squad number12Player nameEgan
    Average rating

    6.40

  4. Squad number19Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.30

  5. Squad number2Player nameBaldock
    Average rating

    6.48

  6. Squad number21Player nameVinicius Souza
    Average rating

    6.39

  7. Squad number16Player nameNorwood
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number8Player nameHamer
    Average rating

    6.91

  9. Squad number23Player nameOsborn
    Average rating

    6.29

  10. Squad number32Player nameOsula
    Average rating

    6.27

  11. Squad number11Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.46

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameBasham
    Average rating

    5.94

  2. Squad number9Player nameMcBurnie
    Average rating

    6.18

  3. Squad number20Player nameBogle
    Average rating

    6.80

  4. Squad number27Player nameLarouci
    Average rating

    5.88

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.52

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.56

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    5.61

  4. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    5.53

  5. Squad number24Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    5.54

  6. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.82

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.55

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    5.64

  10. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.99

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    5.44

Substitutes

  1. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.71

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12EganBooked at 83mins
  • 19Robinson
  • 2BaldockBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBogleat 71'minutes
  • 21de Souza CostaBooked at 77mins
  • 16NorwoodSubstituted forBashamat 80'minutes
  • 8Hamer
  • 23OsbornSubstituted forLarouciat 17'minutes
  • 32OsulaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMcBurnieat 71'minutes
  • 11Traoré

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 5Trusty
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 20Bogle
  • 27Larouci
  • 34Marsh
  • 35Brooks

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 24Gvardiol
  • 16Rodri
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forFodenat 86'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 19Álvarez
  • 10Grealish
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 11Doku
  • 18Ortega
  • 21Gómez
  • 47Foden
  • 52Bobb
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 87McAtee
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
31,336

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home6
Away30
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away12
Fouls
Home11
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Yasser Larouci.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.

  7. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a cross.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 2. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Phil Foden.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Manchester City 1. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  17. Booking

    John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

