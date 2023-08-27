Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren2AberdeenAberdeen2

St Mirren 2-2 Aberdeen: Bojan Miovski penalty in added time stuns Paisley side

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 2-2 during a cinch Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium
Bojan Miovski snatched an unlikely draw for Aberdeen

Bojan Miovski's dramatic penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time denied brilliant St Mirren a third win from three Scottish Premiership games as disjointed Aberdeen snatched an unlikely point in Paisley.

Heading two points clear at the top of the table, St Mirren were left utterly stunned when Miovski rolled in from the spot following Alex Gogic's late handball.

Having somehow trailed at half-time when Jonny Hayes' crossed free-kick deceived goalkeeper Zach Hemming, Stephen Robinson's side re-asserted their dominance after the beak and finally got the rewards their play deserved.

Greg Kiltie scored a penalty just before the hour mark after Angus MacDonald was penalised for handball, and then Mikael Mandron played in fellow substitute Alex Greive to score what looked like being the winning goal with 14 minutes left.

By that point St Mirren had already had goals from Keanu Baccus and Kiltie ruled out for offside, and also forced Kelle Roos into several good saves as they ran all over and bullied a frantic and shaken Aberdeen.

But the visitors were given a scarcely-deserved lifeline when Gogic blocked Leighton Clarkson's shot with his arm.

And even after Miovski appeared to score from the spot, the drama was not done. The Macedonian slipped as he struck the ball, appearing to hit it back off himself and into the net.

But despite a background VAR check the goal stood, leaving St Mirren devastated at being denied what seemed an inevitable victory.

Player of the match - Greg Kiltie

St Mirren's Greg Kiltie celebrates as he scores before VAR rule out the goal during a cinch Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium
Kiltie was a threat in the Aberdeen box throughout his time on the pitch, and had the ball in the net twice

St Mirren left baffled, Aberdeen abysmal - analysis

St Mirren will play much, much worse than they did here and win games this season. Robinson will be baffled at how his side did not make history by becoming the first St Mirren team to win their first three top-flight games in 75 years.

As usual they were organised and intense, with plenty of quality in the wing-back and forward areas with Ryan Strain, Kiltie, and Conor McMenamin all outstanding again.

It was incredible they found themselves down at the break, but that did not make it inevitable they would go and get themselves in a position to win the game. Their attitude to continue despite the early sucker-punch was admirable.

Having victory snatched from them will hurt, but they have been excellent this season.

As for Aberdeen, this was the worst they have looked under Barry Robson. They started the game by constantly looking for the long ball, despite lacking a target man up front, but then when they tried to play the passing was loose.

The defence of MacDonald, Slobodan Rubezic, and Jack MacKenzie was unfamiliar and played like it. St Mirren ran amok.

Yes, they have a massive second leg against Swedish champions Hacken to come on Thursday for a place in the Europa League group stage, but given they are guaranteed to have European football to Christmas regardless, they need to get to grips with three games a week.

Lots of new signings mean inevitable teething problems, but Aberdeen are winless in the league and cannot afford to keep dropping points.

What's next?

St Mirren are away to Livingston in the Premiership next Saturday before the international break (15:00 BST), while Aberdeen host Hibernian on Sunday (15:00) after the second leg with Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday (19:45).

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1HemmingBooked at 90mins
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 5Taylor
  • 23StrainBooked at 34mins
  • 17Baccus
  • 15Boyd-MunceSubstituted forBoltonat 81'minutes
  • 3Tanser
  • 10McMenaminSubstituted forFlynnat 87'minutes
  • 20OlusanyaSubstituted forMandronat 70'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forGreiveat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Mandron
  • 16Small
  • 18Dunne
  • 19Nahmani
  • 21Greive
  • 24Jamieson
  • 27Urminsky

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 33RubezicBooked at 88mins
  • 27MacDonald
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forJensenat 56'minutes
  • 2Devlin
  • 10Clarkson
  • 4Shinnie
  • 17HayesSubstituted forMcGarryat 52'minutes
  • 21PolvaraSubstituted forMcGrathat 57'minutes
  • 9Miovski
  • 11Henriques de Barros LopesBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMorrisat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Jensen
  • 7McGrath
  • 8Barron
  • 15McGarry
  • 19Sokler
  • 20Morris
  • 23Duncan
  • 30Dadia
  • 31Doohan
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
7,492

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Aberdeen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Aberdeen 2.

  3. Booking

    Zach Hemming (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Goal! St. Mirren 2, Aberdeen 2. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Aberdeen.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alex Gogic (St. Mirren) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McGarry.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Booking

    Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Conor McMenamin.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. James Bolton replaces Caolan Boyd-Munce.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).

  15. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Richard Taylor tries a through ball, but Conor McMenamin is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Shayden Morris replaces Duk.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 2, Aberdeen 1. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikael Mandron with a through ball following a fast break.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

  20. Post update

    Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Player of the match

HayesJonny Hayes

with an average of 6.41

St Mirren

  1. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    6.33

  2. Squad number10Player nameMcMenamin
    Average rating

    6.09

  3. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    6.08

  4. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    6.02

  5. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.02

  6. Squad number20Player nameOlusanya
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.90

  8. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    5.89

  9. Squad number15Player nameBoyd-Munce
    Average rating

    5.89

  10. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.85

  11. Squad number2Player nameBolton
    Average rating

    5.76

  12. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.70

  13. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    5.54

  14. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    5.28

  15. Squad number9Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    5.23

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.99

  3. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    5.58

  4. Squad number4Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.41

  5. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    5.41

  6. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    5.34

  7. Squad number10Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    5.33

  8. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number33Player nameRubezic
    Average rating

    5.08

  10. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.01

  11. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    4.99

  12. Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    4.98

  13. Squad number15Player nameMcGarry
    Average rating

    4.83

  14. Squad number5Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.81

  15. Squad number20Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    4.62

