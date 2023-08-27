Watford v Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bachmann
- 45Andrews
- 5Porteous
- 4Hoedt
- 12Sema
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 39Kayembe
- 11Koné
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 37Martins
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 7Ince
- 8Livermore
- 9Rajovic
- 10Louza
- 15Pollock
- 16Chakvetadze
- 26Hamer
- 42Morris
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 2Brittain
- 27Travis
- 23A Wharton
- 19Hedges
- 8Szmodics
- 10Dolan
- 20Leonard
Substitutes
- 6Tronstad
- 9Gallagher
- 12Wahlstedt
- 15Gamble
- 16S Wharton
- 18Markanday
- 24Moran
- 30Garrett
- 37Bloxham
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Attempt blocked. Matheus Martins (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Wesley Hoedt (Watford).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.