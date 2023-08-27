Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Watford v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bachmann
  • 45Andrews
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hoedt
  • 12Sema
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 39Kayembe
  • 11Koné
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 37Martins

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 7Ince
  • 8Livermore
  • 9Rajovic
  • 10Louza
  • 15Pollock
  • 16Chakvetadze
  • 26Hamer
  • 42Morris

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 2Brittain
  • 27Travis
  • 23A Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 8Szmodics
  • 10Dolan
  • 20Leonard

Substitutes

  • 6Tronstad
  • 9Gallagher
  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 15Gamble
  • 16S Wharton
  • 18Markanday
  • 24Moran
  • 30Garrett
  • 37Bloxham
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Martins (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.

  4. Post update

    Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Wesley Hoedt (Watford).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Norwich4310136710
3Birmingham431062410
4Southampton4310107310
5Preston431063310
6Ipswich43018539
7West Brom42119727
8Hull42118627
9Stoke42025416
10Millwall420234-16
11Watford41214135
12Coventry41215325
13Leeds41217705
14Blackburn41215505
15Bristol City412134-15
16Plymouth41125504
17Cardiff411267-14
18Sunderland411245-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea402257-22
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

