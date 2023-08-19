Match ends, Toulouse 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty on his Paris St-Germain return as they were held to a frustrating draw at Toulouse in Ligue 1.
France captain Mbappe, 24, put reigning champions PSG ahead just 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute.
He had been reintroduced to Luis Enrique's squad after a lengthy contract stand-off over the summer.
However, Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal levelled for the hosts late on - also from the penalty spot.
Mbappe's appearance was his first for PSG since a friendly on 21 July after he was omitted from their pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea and then missed their opening 0-0 league draw against Lorient.
He had been training with players the club are trying to offload after he refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, but he was brought back into the fold last Sunday after holding "constructive and positive discussions".
Line-ups
Toulouse
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 50Restes
- 6Evans Costa
- 2Nicolaisen
- 23Diarra
- 3DeslerSubstituted forBangréat 90+4'minutes
- 24Cásseres Jr.Substituted forSchmidtat 71'minutes
- 8Sierro
- 17Suazo
- 7AboukhlalSubstituted forKamanziat 90+4'minutes
- 19MagriSubstituted forGenreauat 57'minutes
- 9DallingaSubstituted forBegraouiat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rouault
- 5Genreau
- 11Gelabert
- 12Kamanzi
- 13Mawissa Elebi
- 14Begraoui
- 20Schmidt
- 21Bangré
- 30Domínguez
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 99G DonnarummaBooked at 86mins
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 37Skriniar
- 21HernándezSubstituted forDaniloat 78'minutes
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 4UgarteBooked at 81mins
- 8RuizSubstituted forDembéléat 51'minutes
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forSolerat 78'minutes
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 19Lee Kang-inBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMbappéat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 7Mbappé
- 10Dembélé
- 11Asensio
- 15Danilo
- 27Ndour
- 28Soler
- 32Kurzawa
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- Thomas Leonard
- Attendance:
- 27,332
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Toulouse 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Mamady Bangré replaces Mikkel Desler.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Warren Kamanzi replaces Zakaria Aboukhlal.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Post update
Goal! Toulouse 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Toulouse. Zakaria Aboukhlal draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Booking
Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Vincent Sierro (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincent Sierro (Toulouse) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikkel Desler.
