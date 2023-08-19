Close menu

Hakim Ziyech: Galatasaray sign Morocco winger on loan from Chelsea

From the section Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech
Ziyech appeared in Galatasaray's home end at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on Saturday night

Galatasaray have signed Hakim Ziyech on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an option to buy the winger.

He was introduced as a Galatasaray player when he appeared in the stands after the Turkish club's 2-0 win over Trabzonspor on Saturday and orchestrated a chant from the fans.

Ziyech, 30 has made 107 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining them in 2020 for £33.3m.

Galatasaray said they will pay Chelsea 3.58m euros (£3m) in a loan fee.

They will pay another 2.85m euros if they make the move permanent at the end of this season.

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have also signed former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Morocco forward Ziyech fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge and saw moves to Paris St-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr fall through.

The former Ajax player was an unused substitute in the Blues' Champions League triumph in 2021 and was a key member of the Morocco side that became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

However, he has become a peripheral figure at Chelsea amid a significant outlay on players totalling around £900m since American investor Todd Boehly and his Clearlake consortium took over in May 2022.

Ziyech was not involved in Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA earlier this summer and was also absent from their matchday squad for their 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend, having not been given a squad number for the new Premier League season.

  • Comment posted by DANOGEROS, today at 08:43

    Glad to see the back of him.
    The most arrogant man to pull on a Chelsea shirt.

  • Comment posted by Poor mans Frode Grodas, today at 08:41

    The clear out continues, all the staggering money aside, huge statement of intent to completely change ageing overpaid underperforming squad. To do it in one transfer window is quite extraordinary. Can now see a plan after last years scattergun transfers. Poch to develop young team, who knows where it takes us, but needs patience. No right to demand top4 but should be in mix challenging for top6

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 08:36

    Wonder which Brighton player the few quid in proceeds will go towards? Joining a forward line with Zaha - That's quite some strop potential if things aren't going well.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 08:17

    Just to add if Ziyech pulls the same tricks at Galatasaray as he did at Chelsea those fans will tear him to pieces!

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 08:11

    I've been going to Chelsea since 1966, and this guy was the most surly, miserable player I can ever recall. From day 1 his body language was appaling, and most of the time had a face like a slapped a**e. Two faced as well - plays like Maradona at the World Cup in December, and comes back as Dave Mitchell.

    It's a shame as he has talent as we saw at Ajax, but a shocking attitude.

  • Comment posted by HSS, today at 08:07

    Good riddance to the miserable poser

  • Comment posted by Andy Frost, today at 07:33

    Should have been done in January to PSG but for stupidity from the club I think.
    Glad it's done but on a positive note he finally passed. A medical, but he did pass.

  • Comment posted by One Nil Down, today at 06:35

    Another high wage off the books

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 04:47

    Great to finally get rid of him. Just lukaku and Hudson to go and the clear out is done

    • Reply posted by Karen, today at 07:09

      Karen replied:
      And Broja? Though he probably counts as "homegrown" so will stay to keep the numbers up.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Jazz, today at 01:56

    Pop the champagne corks, Chelsea can do themselves a favor if they pay Galatasaray to keep him. He’s been as much use as a broken lightbulb..it’s no exaggeration to say he has been most ineffective underperforming person to ever pull on the blue shirt..

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 03:43

      TV replied:
      It's a good shout - there's also bakayoko, Marko marin and of course.. Danny Drinkwater

  • Comment posted by Pluto man, today at 01:13

    Lazy player who didn't want to play for the badge anymore. Goodbye never return

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:17

    i wonder what positive comments there will be this time? poor business to let this rising star leave? dodgy ties with turkey? who knows!

    • Reply posted by Cayce, today at 07:04

      Cayce replied:
      Dunno if there's much positive to say on this one. Like with most, unless you're the proverbial fly on the wall you'll never really know what's going on behind closed doors. I think what is interesting/positive is that if we are seeing Poch's influence clearing out players who just don't want to be there then there's hope for this season cos last was 'king hopeless.

  • Comment posted by JMG, today at 00:13

    Nice sunglasses.

