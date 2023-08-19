Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Ziyech appeared in Galatasaray's home end at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on Saturday night

Galatasaray have signed Hakim Ziyech on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an option to buy the winger.

He was introduced as a Galatasaray player when he appeared in the stands after the Turkish club's 2-0 win over Trabzonspor on Saturday and orchestrated a chant from the fans.

Ziyech, 30 has made 107 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining them in 2020 for £33.3m.

Galatasaray said they will pay Chelsea 3.58m euros (£3m) in a loan fee.

They will pay another 2.85m euros if they make the move permanent at the end of this season.

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have also signed former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Morocco forward Ziyech fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge and saw moves to Paris St-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr fall through.

The former Ajax player was an unused substitute in the Blues' Champions League triumph in 2021 and was a key member of the Morocco side that became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

However, he has become a peripheral figure at Chelsea amid a significant outlay on players totalling around £900m since American investor Todd Boehly and his Clearlake consortium took over in May 2022.

Ziyech was not involved in Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA earlier this summer and was also absent from their matchday squad for their 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend, having not been given a squad number for the new Premier League season.