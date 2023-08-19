Close menu
Spanish La Liga
AlmeríaAlmería1Real MadridReal Madrid3

Almeria 1-3 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham scores twice as visitors maintain 100% La Liga start

Jude Bellingham scores his second goal
Wesley Sneijder was the last Real Madrid player to score at least three La Liga goals in their first two appearances for the club when he did so in 2007

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to maintain their 100% start in La Liga with a victory at Almeria.

Bellingham, 20, has now scored three goals in the opening two Spanish top-flight matches since joining Real from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Vinicius Jr chipped in with Real's third of the night after Bellingham had levelled and put the visitors in front.

Sergio Arribas' early header had given Almeria the lead.

The £88.5m and various add-ons that could mean Real end up paying £115m for Bellingham already looks like money well spent.

The prodigiously talented former Birmingham City youngster has his peak years in front of him in the Spanish capital and has hit the ground running after switching from Germany's Bundesliga.

"He is adapting very well to La Liga, to our style, he's very good," said Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.

After finding the net on his league debut at Athletic Bilbao, Bellingham again played a key role in driving Ancelotti's side forward and ensuring they were comfortable winners in Andalusia.

Wearing the number five shirt once filled by Real icon Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham was in the right place at the right time to level the scores, picking up a fortuitous ricochet off home defender Chumi that dropped into his path to fire into the right corner.

He doubled his and Real's tally on the hour mark, heading in from Toni Kroos' pinpoint cross from the left.

Bellingham's pass and movement gave Brazil forward Vinicius the opportunity to deftly round off the scoring and seal Real's win.

Line-ups

Almería

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Arantes Maximiano
  • 18PubillSubstituted forPozoat 69'minutes
  • 21Brandáriz MovillaBooked at 59mins
  • 3González
  • 15Akieme
  • 5RobertoneSubstituted forMelero Manzanaresat 70'minutes
  • 4BabaSubstituted forMarquesat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Embarba
  • 19ArribasSubstituted forPuigmalat 90+1'minutes
  • 7RamazaniSubstituted forKonéat 61'minutes
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Mariño
  • 2Fernandes Melo
  • 6Lopy
  • 8Puigmal
  • 11Melero Manzanares
  • 13Martínez
  • 14Marques
  • 17Pozo
  • 20Centelles
  • 23Koné
  • 27Appiah
  • 28Borges Guedes

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 20García Torres
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forVázquezat 90'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 72'minutes
  • 5BellinghamSubstituted forJoseluat 81'minutes
  • 11RodrygoSubstituted forModricat 72'minutes
  • 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forDíazat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 14Joselu
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Díaz
  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 30González
  • 32Paz
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
17,561

Match Stats

Home TeamAlmeríaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home20
Away25
Shots on Target
Home8
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Pozo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran García (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Sergio Akieme (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Almeria. Lázaro replaces Iddrisu Baba.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Almeria. Arnau Puigmal replaces Sergio Arribas.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Fran García (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Federico Valverde.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luís Maximiano.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Fran García is caught offside.

