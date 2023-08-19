Match ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 3.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to maintain their 100% La Liga start with a victory at Almeria.
Bellingham, 20, has now scored three goals in the opening two Spanish top-flight matches since joining Real from Borussia Dortmund this summer.
Vinicius Junior chipped in Real's third of the night after Bellingham had levelled and put the visitors in front.
Sergio Arribas' early header had given Almeria the lead.
Line-ups
Almería
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Arantes Maximiano
- 18PubillSubstituted forPozoat 69'minutes
- 21Brandáriz MovillaBooked at 59mins
- 3González
- 15Akieme
- 5RobertoneSubstituted forMelero Manzanaresat 70'minutes
- 4BabaSubstituted forMarquesat 90+2'minutes
- 10Embarba
- 19ArribasSubstituted forPuigmalat 90+1'minutes
- 7RamazaniSubstituted forKonéat 61'minutes
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Mariño
- 2Fernandes Melo
- 6Lopy
- 8Puigmal
- 11Melero Manzanares
- 13Martínez
- 14Marques
- 17Pozo
- 20Centelles
- 23Koné
- 27Appiah
- 28Borges Guedes
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 20García Torres
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forVázquezat 90'minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 72'minutes
- 5BellinghamSubstituted forJoseluat 81'minutes
- 11RodrygoSubstituted forModricat 72'minutes
- 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forDíazat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 14Joselu
- 17Vázquez
- 21Díaz
- 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 30González
- 32Paz
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 17,561
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Almeria 1, Real Madrid 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Pozo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fran García (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid).
Post update
Sergio Akieme (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Almeria. Lázaro replaces Iddrisu Baba.
Substitution
Substitution, Almeria. Arnau Puigmal replaces Sergio Arribas.
Post update
Foul by Fran García (Real Madrid).
Post update
Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).
Post update
Sergio Arribas (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Federico Valverde.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luís Maximiano.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Fran García is caught offside.