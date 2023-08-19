Last updated on .From the section European Football

Wesley Sneijder was the last Real Madrid player to score at least three La Liga goals in their first two appearances for the club when he did so in 2007

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to maintain their 100% La Liga start with a victory at Almeria.

Bellingham, 20, has now scored three goals in the opening two Spanish top-flight matches since joining Real from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Vinicius Junior chipped in Real's third of the night after Bellingham had levelled and put the visitors in front.

Sergio Arribas' early header had given Almeria the lead.

More to follow.