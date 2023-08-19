Neymar: Al-Hilal fans greet new signing at official unveiling
Brazil forward Neymar was greeted by thousands of supporters at his official unveiling as an Al-Hilal player.
Fireworks lit up the night sky at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium as the 31-year-old appeared in Al-Hilal's blue kit for the first time.
A drone display also spelled out "Neymar is blue" above the 68,000-capacity venue.
Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League side from Paris St-Germain on Tuesday in a deal worth about £77.6m (90m euros).
The move continues a remarkable summer spending spree by Saudi clubs. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have all moved to Saudi Arabia, while Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United at the start of the year.
Neymar is expected to make his Al-Hilal debut against Al-Raed on Thursday.