Italian Serie A
FrosinoneFrosinone1NapoliNapoli3

Frosinone 1-3 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores twice as Serie A champions win opener

European Football

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring for Napoli
Victor Osimhen's double took his tally of Serie A goals to 52 in 84 appearances for Napoli

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli began the defence of their Serie A title by coming from behind to win at newly-promoted Frosinone.

The striker's league-leading 26 goals last season helped Napoli to a first title since 1990, and he began the new campaign in similarly prolific fashion.

Abdou Harroui's early penalty gave the hosts a shock lead but Matteo Politano levelled from the edge of the box.

Osimhen fired Napoli ahead before the break and steered in a second late on.

The 24-year-old, who has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs this summer, crashed home a vicious strike off the underside of the bar before beating the Frosinone offside trap to seal victory with 11 minutes to go.

The win was far from routine for Napoli as the hosts, promoted as Serie B champions, went close to an equaliser before Osimhen's second when Jaime Baez's free-kick struck the post.

The champions had started badly when Jens Cajuste tripped Baez to concede a spot-kick, but they fought back to earn new boss Rudi Garcia victory in his first league game in charge.

The Frenchman took over during the summer, succeeding title-winning manager Luciano Spalletti, who stepped down and has since replaced Roberto Mancini as Italy boss.

Line-ups

Frosinone

Formation 4-3-3

  • 80Turati
  • 22OyonoBooked at 12mins
  • 30Monterisi
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 3Marchizza
  • 14GelliBooked at 83mins
  • 36MazzitelliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrescianiniat 75'minutes
  • 21HarrouiSubstituted forBarrenecheaat 86'minutes
  • 7BáezSubstituted forCanottoat 75'minutes
  • 11ÇuniSubstituted forBorrelliat 67'minutes
  • 10CasoSubstituted forKvernadzeat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Brescianini
  • 9Borrelli
  • 13Kamensek-Pahic
  • 15Haoudi
  • 16Garritano
  • 17Kvernadze
  • 19Canotto
  • 25Szyminski
  • 26Bidaoui
  • 28Macej
  • 31Cerofolini
  • 37Palmisani
  • 45Barrenechea

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 17OliveraBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMário Ruiat 76'minutes
  • 24CajusteBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 45'minutes
  • 68LobotkaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forØstigårdat 90+2'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 77'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 81'minutes
  • 81Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 3Bernardo de Souza
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 14Contini
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 38Russo
  • 55Østigård
  • 59Zanoli
  • 95Gollini
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
Referee:
Matteo Marcenaro

Match Stats

Home TeamFrosinoneAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Frosinone 1, Napoli 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Frosinone 1, Napoli 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Juan Jesus.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

  5. Post update

    Anthony Oyono (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

  7. Post update

    Luigi Canotto (Frosinone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marco Brescianini (Frosinone).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Leo Østigård replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Anthony Oyono.

  12. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Giorgi Kvernadze (Frosinone).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Frosinone. Enzo Barrenechea replaces Abdou Harroui.

  15. Post update

    André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Francesco Gelli (Frosinone).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Stefano Turati.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  20. Booking

    Francesco Gelli (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fiorentina11004133
2Napoli11003123
3Inter Milan11002023
4Hellas Verona11001013
5Atalanta00000000
6Bologna00000000
7Cagliari00000000
8Juventus00000000
9Lazio00000000
10Lecce00000000
11AC Milan00000000
12Roma00000000
13Salernitana00000000
14Sassuolo00000000
15Torino00000000
16Udinese00000000
17Empoli100101-10
18Frosinone100113-20
19Monza100102-20
20Genoa100114-30
View full Italian Serie A table

