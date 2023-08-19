Match ends, Frosinone 1, Napoli 3.
Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli began the defence of their Serie A title by coming from behind to win at newly-promoted Frosinone.
The striker's league-leading 26 goals last season helped Napoli to a first title since 1990, and he began the new campaign in similarly prolific fashion.
Abdou Harroui's early penalty gave the hosts a shock lead but Matteo Politano levelled from the edge of the box.
Osimhen fired Napoli ahead before the break and steered in a second late on.
The 24-year-old, who has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs this summer, crashed home a vicious strike off the underside of the bar before beating the Frosinone offside trap to seal victory with 11 minutes to go.
The win was far from routine for Napoli as the hosts, promoted as Serie B champions, went close to an equaliser before Osimhen's second when Jaime Baez's free-kick struck the post.
The champions had started badly when Jens Cajuste tripped Baez to concede a spot-kick, but they fought back to earn new boss Rudi Garcia victory in his first league game in charge.
The Frenchman took over during the summer, succeeding title-winning manager Luciano Spalletti, who stepped down and has since replaced Roberto Mancini as Italy boss.
Line-ups
Frosinone
Formation 4-3-3
- 80Turati
- 22OyonoBooked at 12mins
- 30Monterisi
- 6Romagnoli
- 3Marchizza
- 14GelliBooked at 83mins
- 36MazzitelliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrescianiniat 75'minutes
- 21HarrouiSubstituted forBarrenecheaat 86'minutes
- 7BáezSubstituted forCanottoat 75'minutes
- 11ÇuniSubstituted forBorrelliat 67'minutes
- 10CasoSubstituted forKvernadzeat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Brescianini
- 9Borrelli
- 13Kamensek-Pahic
- 15Haoudi
- 16Garritano
- 17Kvernadze
- 19Canotto
- 25Szyminski
- 26Bidaoui
- 28Macej
- 31Cerofolini
- 37Palmisani
- 45Barrenechea
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 17OliveraBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMário Ruiat 76'minutes
- 24CajusteBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 45'minutes
- 68LobotkaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forØstigårdat 90+2'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 77'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 81'minutes
- 81Raspadori
Substitutes
- 3Bernardo de Souza
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 14Contini
- 18Simeone
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 38Russo
- 55Østigård
- 59Zanoli
- 95Gollini
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- Referee:
- Matteo Marcenaro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
