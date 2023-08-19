Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Duff signed a three-year deal as Swansea head coach in June

Michael Duff says Swansea City must stay patient in their search for a first Championship of the season after their draw with Coventry City.

Swansea have begun the new league campaign by taking two points from their first three league games under head coach Duff.

The former Cheltenham and Barnsley boss says his new-look Swansea team are a work in progress.

"It's never going to happen overnight," Duff said.

"The same things happened at my last two clubs. I didn't win a game for 10 games at Cheltenham, 18 months later we won the league.

"The same thing happened at Barnsley. We were seventh or eighth or ninth in the league for the first three months, then were the most in-form team in the country from November on.

"I want to win as much as anyone else. I also understand there's a process, a step by step. In this league, no-one comes along and says 'there's a win'."

Swansea fell behind to Coventry, just as they did in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City on the opening day and last weekend's 3-2 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

But they responded to Matty Godden's strike within two minutes as Jerry Yates headed in his second Swansea goal.

Duff was pleased with his side's defensive efforts against Coventry but frustrated by a lack of quality going forward.

"At the minute there are a lot of things changing," he added.

"You are trying to change a mentality of a group, you are trying to change a style of play, you are trying to change the way we defend in certain moments.

"It's been a good week, probably the best week we have had on the training ground. There are some things we've worked on that came out, but still loads of things we can improve on which is a positive."

Swansea go to Preston North End next Saturday before a Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bournemouth on 29 August and a home game with Bristol City on 2 September.

They then return to action after the international break with a derby trip to Cardiff City.

Asked whether it would help his players to get their maiden league win on the board, Duff added: "It's football. I'm not naïve - you don't win for 15-20 games, I won't be sat here.

"But the fear of the sack doesn't drive me, it doesn't get me out of bed in the morning.

"I get out of bed because I like working, I like trying to improve people, I like trying to improve the culture and environment of the club.

"We will get them in on Monday morning and try to improve again."

Joel Piroe is still waiting for his first league goal of the season after a quiet day against Coventry.

Duff said he knew nothing about suggestions the Dutchman, who has been continually linked with a move away this summer, is poised to follow captain Matt Grimes by agreeing a new Swansea contract.

He says the striker is short of his best form but "has a lot going in his life".

"Joel's been off it, there's no getting away from it," Duff added.

"There are certain things he can do better - but he's still a good player. These are young people. You (the media) write a story on Joel every day.

"He's a human being. He's got a pregnant wife that's due to give birth. Supporters just see the footballer with the shirt Piroe on his back running around for 90 minutes.

"Whether he's here at the end [of the transfer window], I don't know and I don't think he knows yet."