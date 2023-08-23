Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joel Piroe is yet to score in the league this season, but did score twice in Swansea's Carabao Cup win over Northampton

Swansea City say they are yet to receive an offer for Joel Piroe despite significant interest in the striker.

Piroe has been linked with a host of clubs this summer including Leeds, Southampton, Leicester and Everton.

But while Swansea are aware that clubs are targeting the 24-year-old, the Championship side are adamant no bid has been received.

Piroe has only a year to run on his contract, although Swansea are keen for him to sign a new deal.

The Dutchman has scored 46 goals in 96 appearances since joining Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in 2021.

Swansea signed Piroe in a deal worth about £1m rising to £2m, but can expect a huge profit if he moves on before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

However, should Piroe remain in Wales and not agree a new deal, Swansea would lose him for nothing in the summer of 2024.

Head coach Michael Duff said earlier this month the Swans had opened contract talks with Piroe.

"I don't know where it's at - he has not said no, he has not said yes, and we have not had a bid," Duff said after the Dutchman scored twice in Swansea's Carabao Cup win over Northampton on 8 August.

"Until the club receive a bid, there is no question to be answered."

Nathan Wood is another Swansea player attracting interest as the transfer deadline approaches, with former boss Russell Martin keen to take the centre-back to Southampton.