Cliftonville go top with victory over Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville continued their impressive start to the season with a 4-0 victory against Carrick Rangers.

Larne also remain unbeaten, although they were held to a 0-0 draw by Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

Newry inflicted a fourth consecutive defeat on Glenavon, as they beat the Lurgan Blues 3-1 at Mourneview Park.

Loughgall picked up their second win of the season with goals from Nathan Ferris and Jay Boyd securing a narrow 2-1 victory against Dungannon Swifts.

Red-hot Cliftonville

Cliftonville occupy top spot in the Irish Premiership after a dominant win at Solitude.

For the third game in a row Jim Magilton's men held a 3-0 lead at half-time. Ben Wilson slotted home the opener in the sixth minute following Rory Hale's back post cross.

Ronan Doherty doubled the Reds advantage, firing home a penalty after having been brought down in the area by Carrick midfielder Andy Mitchell.

The north Belfast outfit would add a third when Wilson got his second of the afternoon with a carbon copy of his first.

He converted from a back post cross from Hale, after a penetrating through ball by Odhran Casey set Hale free down the right.

Hale then got himself on the scoresheet in the 65th minute when Ross Glendinning's clearance fell to the midfielder outside the box.

The Reds' stand-in captain then lobbed the helpless Glendinning after teeing himself as he secured the points for the home side.

Carrick did have chances of their own in the first-half, with Kyle Cherry firing just off target on two occasions, while striker Danny Purkis could only head wide from six-yards out.

Showgrounds stalemate

Watch: Coleraine 0-0 Larne

Larne missed the chance to regain top spot after a scoreless draw against Coleraine.

Both sides had opportunities in a hard fought encounter, but neither could find a way through well organised defences.

The best chance fell to the home side's Lyndon Kane, who rattled Rohan Ferguson's post in the 72nd minute.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession but were restricted to long range efforts which failed to trouble Gareth Deane.

Andy Ryan, Lee Bonis and Leroy Millar all tried their luck, but failed to find the target.

Manager Tiernan Lynch may, however, be more worried about knocks to defenders Shaun Want and Tomas Cosgrove given the club's lengthening injury list.

Add to that the sending off late on of defender Levi Ives and it was an afternoon to forget for the Inver side.

Glenavon's gloom

Watch: Glenavon 1-3 Newry City

It was another disappointing afternoon for Glenavon, as their winless run this season stretched to four games.

Lorcan Forde, Adam Salley and Brian Healy all found the scoresheet for Newry, with Peter Campbell pulling a goal back for Glenavon.

Gary Boyle's side opened the scoring on 34 minutes when Forde powered forward, held off the challenge of Isaac Baird, and fired into the bottom left corner past Rory Brown.

Adam Salley scored in the 47th minute from six-yards out after getting onto the end of a precise cross from half-time substitute Jordan Mooney.

Peter Campbell gave Glenavon some hopes of a rescuing a point on 78 minutes when he headed home from an in-swinging Jack Malone free-kick.

Healy restored Newry's two goal advantage in a perfect counter attacking move on 84 minutes as he raced clear from a long ball forward and side footed the ball past Brown to secure the three points.

Glenavon enjoyed possession in the first half but they only recorded one shot on target when Isaac Baird's tame effort from the edge of the box was easily saved by Steven Maguire.

Delight for the Villagers

Loughgall stun Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park

Debutant Boyd, who is on loan from Crusaders had a fine debut with his goal helping Loughgall to secure the win against Dungannon Swifts.

Rodney McAree's men started the game brightly and could have taken the lead on eighth minutse when Kealan Dillon played Ben Gallagher through on goal, but the 21-year-old's resulting strike was off target.

Dillon was in action again shortly after when his strong free-kick from just outside the box was palmed away by Berraat Turker.

The visitors went ahead in the 17th minute when Nathaniel Ferris latched onto Alberto Balde's pass, weaved past Caolan Marron with his resulting strike being misjudged by Declan Dunne and finding the bottom right-hand corner.

They could have doubled their advantage shortly after when Jamie Rea's hazardous corner looked destined to find the back of the net, but the danger was cleared off the line by the Dungannon defence.

McAree's men came close when Gallagher found space and fired towards goal, with his effort striking the inside of the woodwork before being saved by Turker.

However, against the run of play, Dean Smith's side doubled their advantage with twenty minutes remaining when Boyd latched onto a superb ball by Andrew Hoey, paced into the box before he rifled into the bottom corner.

Dungannon made it a one goal game when Steven Scott pass fell to James Convie, whose original strike was pushed away by Turker, with the rebound deflecting off the 21-year-old and into the back of the net.