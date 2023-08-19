Previous waterlogging at the Oval stadium in east Belfast

Saturday's Irish Premiership game between Glentoran and Crusaders has been postponed following heavy overnight rain.

The decision was taken following a pitch inspection 11:00 BST.

Despite the bad weather brought by Storm Betty on Friday night, Saturday's four other games will go ahead.

Cliftonville host Carrick Rangers with Coleraine taking on champions Larne, Dungannon Swifts up against Loughgall and Glenavon at home to Newry City.

In the first game of the weekend, Linfield moved to the top of the table as Chris McKee's 82nd-minute goal earned the Blues a 1-0 win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena remain without a point after four games but new manager Jim Ervin praised his young side for their display and said they had been unlucky not to have got "at least a point".

"Losing it so late in the game was very disappointing because up until then, I thought we contained Linfield and our performance was outstanding tonight," said the Ballymena boss.

"We finished the game tonight with two 18-year-olds - one of them being local - and I think [overall] it was six 22 and under. It shows where we are at but we're fighting on and the results will come.

"If anybody has watched us in our first four games, the effort and the commitment is there to be seen.

"There's clubs that are levels above but we don't make any excuses and we're not going to do it.

"It's just where we are at, at the minute and our boys have put in a hell of a shift again tonight against another full-time outfit and we've battled really well and just fallen short."

The Ballymena boss said that additions to his squad are likely before the current transfer window closes with a number of departures also in the offing.

"Until the window closes there will be plenty of options and opportunities to bring players in and there may be players leaving too.

"The next 10 days will be interesting because certainly we'll be looking to add to the squad because it's quite thin as it is but even at that we have boys back after suspension and injuries that we've missed," added the Ballymena boss.