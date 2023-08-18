Last updated on .From the section Scottish

A return to Celtic could be the only avenue open for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney as his options dwindle, although the Premiership champions lack the financial clout to buy the 26-year-old back from Arsenal. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic are not interested in pursuing Ryan Fraser despite Newcastle United offering a deal for the Scotland forward, while a bid for Daniel Podence is also a nonstarter due to Wolves winger's wage demands. (Daily Record) external-link

TV pundit Chris Sutton urges his former club Celtic to get busy in the transfer market, saying the squad is "at least three short". (Daily Record) external-link

Moises Caicedo, Chelsea's new £115m signing, was a £1m transfer recommendation to Celtic in 2020. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers have been given a boost ahead of next week's Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven - with the Dutch club's record signing Noa Lang not fit to travel for the first-leg. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen expressed late interest in Brighton defender Odel Offiah, who joined Hearts on loan yesterday. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Hearts defender Christos Karipidis, now team director of PAOK Salonika, insists travelling fans will have no safety fears in Greece but does warn of extreme temperatures for the Europa Conference League play-off. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm, 19, reveals he considered quitting football last season and even asked his mum about a job in the bank she works in. (Scottish Sun) external-link