Peterhead v The Spartans

PeterheadPeterhead15:00The SpartansThe Spartans
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Dumbarton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|The Spartans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Stranraer
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Forfar
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|8
|Elgin
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|9
|Clyde
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|10
|East Fife
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1