Hamilton Academical v Montrose

HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00MontroseMontrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Falkirk
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|7
|3
|Queen of Sth
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|6
|4
|Kelty Hearts
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|5
|Stirling
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|6
|Cove Rangers
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Alloa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|8
|Montrose
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|9
|Edinburgh City
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|10
|Annan Athletic
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|0