TEAM NEWS

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is back in first-team training after a knee injury but this weekend could come too soon for a return.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is banned after his controversial sending-off last weekend.

Fulham captain Tim Ream is also suspended after his dismissal in the defeat by Brentford.

Willian is a doubt to face his former club with an Achilles problem, but Joao Palhinha could start after his comeback from injury as a substitute last week.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have never won an away match against Arsenal in any competition (D6, L25), including all 30 league fixtures. It's the most one team has faced another away from home without winning in English league history.

The Cottagers are winless in their last 10 Premier League games against Arsenal (D2, L8) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 16 games against the Gunners.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won both of their opening two Premier League matches for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

They are unbeaten in each of their last 13 Premier League London derbies (W11, D2).

The Emirates Stadium has seen 81 Premier League goals at an average of 4.05 per game since the start of last season, more than at any other venue.

Brazilian defender Gabriel has scored in three of his four Premier League appearances against Fulham, including a late winner in this fixture last season.

Leandro Trossard has registered 10 assists since his Arsenal debut in January, more than any other Premier League player in that time. Three of those came against Fulham in March.

Bukayo Saka could set a new club record by playing in his 83rd consecutive Premier League match.

Eddie Nketiah has scored 14 goals in his last 16 starts at Emirates Stadium in all competitions.

