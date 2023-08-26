Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
James Maddison scored his first Tottenham goal and delivered an outstanding individual performance as Spurs continued their fine start to life under Ange Postecoglou with victory at Bournemouth.
Maddison's opener came at the end of a flowing Spurs move involving Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr, and arrived just moments after Cherries goalkeeper Neto had kept out another effort from the 26-year-old.
Spurs carved out the better opportunities before half-time but Richarlison - who endured a frustrating afternoon - was unable to open his tally for the season despite finding himself in some excellent goalscoring positions.
Bournemouth made a bright start to the second half and Antoine Semenyo nearly followed up his goal at Anfield last weekend with a superb second-half equaliser, but the Ghanaian's curling effort from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide of the top corner.
Young full-back Destiny Udogie was the architect of the visitors' second, playing an excellent one-two with Heung-min Son before cutting the ball back for Dejan Kulusevski, who found the far corner for his first of the campaign.
Spurs have seven points from their opening three league games, while Bournemouth's wait for a first win of the season goes on after slipping to a second straight defeat.
- Reaction to Bournemouth v Tottenham, plus the rest of Saturday's action
- How did you rate Bournemouth's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Spurs' display? Send us your views here
Maddison sensational for Spurs
To say Maddison has hit the ground running at Tottenham would be doing the former Leicester man a great disservice.
The England international followed up his two assists in the opening-day draw at Brentford with another influential display in victory over Manchester United, and he was superb once again on the south coast as Spurs continued their unbeaten start.
Often dropping deep to collect possession, Maddison was at the heart of the visitors' best attacking moves and could have scored seconds before his right-footed opener, but Neto - whose hasty clearance had gifted Spurs possession - atoned for his error.
Richarlison spurned two good chances to double Tottenham's lead - both from superb Maddison balls - the Brazilian dallying long enough to give Bournemouth time to clear before sending a close-range header into the side-netting.
That first opening in particular summed up a disappointing afternoon for the former Everton player, who lost the ball cheaply on several occasions before being replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the hour mark.
Udogie, a £15m summer signing from Udinese, took a leaf out of Maddison's book for Tottenham's second, linking up wonderfully with Son before darting to the byline and pulling the ball back for Kulusevski.
Maddison missed a late chance to add a third for Spurs but it mattered little on a comfortable afternoon for Postecoglou's team, whose fans were singing "we've got our Tottenham back" moments before the full-time whistle.
Cherries second best
Midfielder Tyler Adams - a recent signing from relegated Leeds - was introduced to the Vitality Stadium crowd before kick-off on Saturday afternoon.
The USA international remains sidelined with a longstanding hamstring issue, but Andoni Iraola's side could have done with his presence in the first half as Maddison ran the show.
Despite struggling to contain the 26-year-old before the interval, the Cherries very nearly ended the half on level terms after Philip Billing sent a curling, left-footed strike narrowly wide of the far post.
Ryan Christie also tested Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario's reflexes with a stinging drive from the corner of the area, before Semenyo's excellent effort just missed the angle between bar and post.
Iraola will be frustrated at the manner of the visitors' second, with several of his defenders guilty of ball-watching as Udogie worked his way to the byline and crossed for Kulusevski.
Bournemouth have shown glimpses of promise under Iraola but victory continues to elude the Cherries, whose start to the campaign is not about to get any easier.
They travel to Brentford in their next league game before taking on Chelsea (h), Brighton (a) and Arsenal (h) later in September.
Player of the match
MaddisonJames Maddison
AFC Bournemouth
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number24Player nameSemenyoAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number1Player nameNetoAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number19Player nameKluivertAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number3Player nameKerkezAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number29Player nameBillingAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number37Player nameAaronsAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number27Player nameZabarnyiAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number5Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number8Player nameRothwellAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number7Player nameBrooksAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number4Player nameL CookAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number22Player nameTraorèAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number21Player nameMooreAverage rating
4.57
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number38Player nameUdogieAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number37Player namevan de VenAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number29Player nameSarrAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number13Player nameVicarioAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number23Player namePorroAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number18Player nameLo CelsoAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
5.47
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neto
- 37Aarons
- 27Zabarnyi
- 5KellyBooked at 45mins
- 3Kerkez
- 10ChristieSubstituted forTraorèat 60'minutes
- 8RothwellSubstituted forL Cookat 45'minutes
- 24SemenyoSubstituted forBrooksat 73'minutes
- 29BillingSubstituted forMooreat 86'minutes
- 19KluivertSubstituted forAnthonyat 60'minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 4L Cook
- 6Mepham
- 7Brooks
- 20Radu
- 21Moore
- 22Traorè
- 23Hill
- 25Senesi
- 32Anthony
Tottenham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Vicario
- 23Porro
- 17Romero
- 37van de Ven
- 38UdogieSubstituted forDaviesat 82'minutes
- 29SarrSubstituted forPerisicat 59'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 8BissoumaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forLo Celsoat 74'minutes
- 21Kulusevski
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forSkippat 73'minutes
- 7Son Heung-min
- 9RicharlisonBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHøjbjergat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Skipp
- 5Højbjerg
- 6D Sánchez
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Perisic
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Forster
- 27Solomon
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 10,567
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by David Brooks (Bournemouth).
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth).
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore replaces Philip Billing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
The departure of Harry Kane has also helped.
They look a different team.
Levy actually doing the right things for a change.