TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth's latest signing Tyler Adams will have to wait for his debut after arriving from Leeds United with a long-standing hamstring issue.
Midfielder Lewis Cook is close to recovering from a groin problem, while Dango Outtara, Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier are still sidelined.
Spurs are likely to be without midfielder James Maddison after he picked up a foot injury last weekend.
Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon remain long-term absentees.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Bournemouth have won two of their 12 league matches against Tottenham, drawing two and losing eight.
- Those 12 top-flight meetings have produced 40 goals at an average of 3.33 per game.
- The Cherries are seeking consecutive league wins over Spurs for the first time, after their 3-2 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.
- Spurs came from 2-0 down to win this fixture 3-2 last season, and three of the last four meetings between the clubs have resulted in a 3-2 scoreline.
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth are winless in six league games, drawing one and losing five.
- The Cherries have also registered just one victory in their past six home Premier League matches, (D1, L4), a 4-1 win against Leeds United in April.
- Dominic Solanke was involved in all three of Bournemouth's goals in their win over Spurs last season, scoring the second while also assisting in their opener and 95th-minute winner.
- Justin Kluivert is vying to become the third player to score in Europe's top five leagues after Florin Raducioiu and Stevan Jovetic.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have won one of their past 11 away games in all competitions, drawing three and losing seven.
- Spurs have conceded 15 goals in the last five top-flight away fixtures, with 11 of those coming in the first half.
- However, the Lilywhites are unbeaten in their past five trips to the south coast, winning three and drawing two.
- Son Heung-min has registered five goals and two assists in his previous six Premier League starts against Bournemouth, including a brace at the Vitality Stadium in March 2018.
- Richarlison is one shy of 50 Premier League goals and is aiming to become the third Brazilian to reach that milestone after Gabriel Jesus (69) and Roberto Firmino (82).