TEAM NEWS
Everton will be without forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a facial injury in the defeat to Aston Villa.
Alex Iwobi faces several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while Youssef Chermiti is not yet match-fit.
Wolves are without midfielder Matheus Nunes, who is serving a one-match ban after being sent off last weekend.
Head coach Gary O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns and could hand a start to Hwang Hee-chan after his goal from the bench against Brighton.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton are winless in their last four Premier League games against Wolves (D1, L3).
- Wolves are aiming to win three consecutive away matches against Everton for the first time.
Everton
- Everton could lose their opening three matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1990-91.
- All four of Everton's Premier League home wins under Sean Dyche have been by a 1-0 scoreline.
- Everton have scored multiple goals in only one of their past 20 Premier League home matches, and in none of the previous 14.
- Sean Dyche has lost only one of his 12 league matches as a manager against Wolves (W5, D6).
- Neal Maupay has failed to score in his past 29 games in all competitions.
Wolves
- Wolves could lose their opening three games of a Premier League season for a second time in the last three campaigns.
- They are winless in their past nine Premier League away games (D2, L7), and could lose six away league games in a row for the first time since 2011.
- They could fail to score in five consecutive top-flight away games for the first time since 1981.
- Wolves have kept only one clean sheet in their last 24 Premier League away matches, and none in their last 17.
- Since returning to the top flight in 2018, Wolves have scored all of their 16 Premier League penalties.
- Hwang Hee-chan has scored each of Wolves' last two Premier League goals - against Everton last season and against Brighton last weekend.