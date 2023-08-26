Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse's opener was the midfielder's 50th Premier League goal

West Ham United continued their unbeaten Premier League start by stunning Brighton with a clinical counter-attacking display as James Ward-Prowse scored his first Hammers goal.

The win means West Ham end the day top of the Premier League on goals scored, although Manchester City and Liverpool could both leap above them with wins on Sunday.

Ward-Prowse opened the scoring when he tapped in from two yards out in the 19th minute after good work from Michail Antonio.

Jarrod Bowen added a second for the visitors in the 58th minute, bringing down Said Benrahma's cross before poking the ball into the corner.

And though Brighton continually dominated possession and territory, Bowen set up Antonio to drill a shot into the corner for the away side's third in the 63rd minute.

The Seagulls scored a late consolation goal when Pascal Gross' drive effort found the far corner, but David Moyes' men survived a late surge of Brighton pressure to on to victory.

Ward-Prowse drives ruthless West Ham

West Ham have made an excellent start, backing up their win over Chelsea last weekend with a ruthless display in Sussex.

Incredibly, the visitors' 31 successful passes in the first half was the lowest total reached by a Premier League side since November 2006, when Watford had 30 against Portsmouth.

But they still went ahead through Ward-Prowse, who bundled Antonio's cross over the line after Lewis Dunk was caught in possession.

It was Ward-Prowse's third goal involvement in just his second game for the Hammers having joined from boyhood club Southampton this summer for around £30m.

As Brighton pushed after the restart West Ham exploited the space their players left behind, and Bowen brilliantly controlled Benrahma's cross-field ball in a counter-attack before finding the bottom corner.

Five minutes later the three points were wrapped up thanks to Antonio's fine finish after creating space for himself. The Jamaica international almost added a fourth in the closing stages but prodded a shot over when through on goal.

Ward-Prowse also had a chance to add a fourth late on, but his shot from a tight-angle was saved before the rebound off a Brighton defender hit the cross bar.

Brighton lack ruthless touch

Brighton finished the match with 79% of possession but, despite scoring four goals in each of their last two matches, initially struggled to trouble West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

Their best chance at finding a way back into the game came just after the restart when Areola dived to his right to keep out an Evan Ferguson header with Brighton one goal down.

The Seagulls rallied after going three down and scored in the 81st minute as Gross' driven shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

That sparked a flurry of chances for Roberto De Zerbi's men, with Joel Veltman's volley forcing a fine save from Areola and the hosts having a penalty shout turned down after the ball was deemed to have accidentally struck West Ham's Vladimir Coufal's arm in the box.

In injury time Ferguson blasted a fierce shot which was only just tipped on to the bar by Areola, but by that stage defeat was inevitable and Brighton fell to their first loss to West Ham in 13 Premier League matches.

Player of the match Ward-Prowse James Ward-Prowse with an average of 8.71 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 6.28 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 5.95 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 5.93 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 5.89 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 5.72 Squad number 1 Player name Verbruggen Average rating 5.52 Squad number 6 Player name Milner Average rating 5.49 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 5.37 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 5.26 Squad number 9 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.19 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 5.03 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 5.01 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 4.91 Squad number 24 Player name Adingra Average rating 4.91 Squad number 11 Player name Gilmour Average rating 4.05 West Ham United Avg Squad number 7 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 8.71 Squad number 23 Player name Areola Average rating 8.65 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 8.45 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 8.42 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 8.36 Squad number 10 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 8.04 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.92 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 7.85 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 7.74 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 7.67 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.67 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.56 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 7.51 Squad number 24 Player name Kehrer Average rating 7.42 Squad number 18 Player name Ings Average rating 7.14