BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1West HamWest Ham United3

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 West Ham United: James Ward-Prowse scores first goal for Hammers

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse scores West Ham's opener
James Ward-Prowse's opener was the midfielder's 50th Premier League goal

West Ham United continued their unbeaten Premier League start by stunning Brighton with a clinical counter-attacking display as James Ward-Prowse scored his first Hammers goal.

The win means West Ham end the day top of the Premier League on goals scored, although Manchester City and Liverpool could both leap above them with wins on Sunday.

Ward-Prowse opened the scoring when he tapped in from two yards out in the 19th minute after good work from Michail Antonio.

Jarrod Bowen added a second for the visitors in the 58th minute, bringing down Said Benrahma's cross before poking the ball into the corner.

And though Brighton continually dominated possession and territory, Bowen set up Antonio to drill a shot into the corner for the away side's third in the 63rd minute.

The Seagulls scored a late consolation goal when Pascal Gross' drive effort found the far corner, but David Moyes' men survived a late surge of Brighton pressure to on to victory.

Ward-Prowse drives ruthless West Ham

West Ham have made an excellent start, backing up their win over Chelsea last weekend with a ruthless display in Sussex.

Incredibly, the visitors' 31 successful passes in the first half was the lowest total reached by a Premier League side since November 2006, when Watford had 30 against Portsmouth.

But they still went ahead through Ward-Prowse, who bundled Antonio's cross over the line after Lewis Dunk was caught in possession.

It was Ward-Prowse's third goal involvement in just his second game for the Hammers having joined from boyhood club Southampton this summer for around £30m.

As Brighton pushed after the restart West Ham exploited the space their players left behind, and Bowen brilliantly controlled Benrahma's cross-field ball in a counter-attack before finding the bottom corner.

Five minutes later the three points were wrapped up thanks to Antonio's fine finish after creating space for himself. The Jamaica international almost added a fourth in the closing stages but prodded a shot over when through on goal.

Ward-Prowse also had a chance to add a fourth late on, but his shot from a tight-angle was saved before the rebound off a Brighton defender hit the cross bar.

Brighton lack ruthless touch

Brighton finished the match with 79% of possession but, despite scoring four goals in each of their last two matches, initially struggled to trouble West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

Their best chance at finding a way back into the game came just after the restart when Areola dived to his right to keep out an Evan Ferguson header with Brighton one goal down.

The Seagulls rallied after going three down and scored in the 81st minute as Gross' driven shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

That sparked a flurry of chances for Roberto De Zerbi's men, with Joel Veltman's volley forcing a fine save from Areola and the hosts having a penalty shout turned down after the ball was deemed to have accidentally struck West Ham's Vladimir Coufal's arm in the box.

In injury time Ferguson blasted a fierce shot which was only just tipped on to the bar by Areola, but by that stage defeat was inevitable and Brighton fell to their first loss to West Ham in 13 Premier League matches.

Player of the match

Ward-ProwseJames Ward-Prowse

with an average of 8.71

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.28

  2. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    5.95

  3. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.93

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.89

  5. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.72

  6. Squad number1Player nameVerbruggen
    Average rating

    5.52

  7. Squad number6Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    5.49

  8. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.37

  9. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    5.26

  10. Squad number9Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.03

  12. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    5.01

  13. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    4.91

  14. Squad number24Player nameAdingra
    Average rating

    4.91

  15. Squad number11Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    4.05

West Ham United

  1. Squad number7Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    8.71

  2. Squad number23Player nameAreola
    Average rating

    8.65

  3. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    8.45

  4. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.42

  5. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    8.36

  6. Squad number10Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    8.04

  7. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.92

  8. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    7.85

  9. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    7.74

  10. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.67

  11. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.67

  12. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.56

  13. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    7.51

  14. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    7.42

  15. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    7.14

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Verbruggen
  • 6MilnerSubstituted forVeltmanat 72'minutes
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 11GilmourSubstituted forLallanaat 60'minutes
  • 7MarchSubstituted forAdingraat 72'minutes
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 60'minutes
  • 22MitomaBooked at 88mins
  • 28Ferguson

Substitutes

  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 8Dahoud
  • 9João Pedro
  • 14Lallana
  • 23Steele
  • 24Adingra
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 40Buonanotte

West Ham

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Areola
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 33Emerson
  • 19ÁlvarezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFornalsat 84'minutes
  • 20Bowen
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forBenrahmaat 39'minutes
  • 7Ward-ProwseBooked at 24mins
  • 10Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forIngsat 85'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forKehrerat 79'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 2Johnson
  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Fornals
  • 17Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 22Benrahma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 45Mubama
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home25
Away12
Shots on Target
Home10
Away7
Corners
Home17
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, West Ham United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, West Ham United 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Danny Ings.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  10. Booking

    Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).

  13. Booking

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  15. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Danny Ings replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Edson Álvarez.

Comments

284 comments

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 19:32

    Where are all the "Moyes Out" clowns this week?

    • Reply posted by Iron Magpie, today at 19:34

      Iron Magpie replied:
      They'll be along moaning about possession or something in a while.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:30

    So it turns out rice was actually holding us back. lol COYI ⚒️

    • Reply posted by Nifty, today at 19:32

      Nifty replied:
      Absobleedinlutely

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:34

    You can quote stats or you can look at effectiveness. Never mind the possession, nor West Ham's poor record against Brighton, today they were effective. Today they won, and deserved it. Simple as that.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 19:42

      margaret replied:
      You are simply carried away, open top bus parade tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by Stanley Matthews, today at 19:29

    Nothing like a day at the seaside. Well done Hammers!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:32

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Brighton were all at sea today.

  • Comment posted by yorkshire iron , today at 19:32

    When picking a MotM I would say every West Ham player today forged in fire.
    Moyes Boys…..COYI

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 19:36

      Hard Labour replied:
      Harry Holer was excellent today.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:29

    Seeing spurs go top,West ham hold my jellied eels.COYI ⚒️

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      It was fun while it lasted, wasn't it Spurs?

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 19:33

    Areola #1. Fab is fab but Areola is on fire. COYI

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 19:56

      Viva Espana replied:
      Brighton's title dreams in tatters

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 19:32

    Brilliant team performance! COYI

    • Reply posted by Lord Pep, today at 19:49

      Lord Pep replied:
      Chelsea should loan Caceido back. Anyway they are not going to use half of the expensive toys which they have purchased

  • Comment posted by superfrank08, today at 19:33

    This is not a shock- West Ham double chance was nailed on! Only Moyes would have the humility/audacity (depending on your view) to play exclusively on the counter and not pander to the aesthetes, haha, well played West Ham.

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 19:37

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      Don't play the press against Brighton as they'll beat it. Let them create with half the pitch. Perfect plan well executed.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 19:29

    I didn't see this result coming 😳

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 19:34

      andyw replied:
      Did anyone, honestly?

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:31

    Well this was rather unexpected. Not as shocking as the home defeat to Everton last season but still unexpected nevertheless.

    Well played West Ham.

    • Reply posted by AnyoldIron75, today at 20:00

      AnyoldIron75 replied:
      Why? You should never expect to win every game in the premier league - that’s what makes it such an exciting league. With Brighton in Europe this season, perhaps expect a few more surprises this season?

  • Comment posted by erik nil points, today at 19:30

    United deservedly on top of the league.
    And that without any Help from Ref and VAR.

    PS West Ham United that is.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:39

      Dad replied:
      How does it feel looking down on spurs arsenal and the rest...?

  • Comment posted by Its coming home90, today at 19:31

    What a fantastic result, I wasn’t expecting to come away with 3 points. So glad we got James ward prowse.

    Great team effort!

    Luton away on Friday could be another potential 3 points. COYI

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 19:33

      andyw replied:
      If you can't beat Luton, then it's a false dawn - but don't worry, you will beat them (sorry Luton).

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 19:33

    FINALLY! About time we beat these seaside buzzards. Very happy Hammer even if it's a tough watch at times. We must trust the process and just hope our good run continues. Brighton will be kicking themselves but we were solid in defence and keeper played a blinder.

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 20:05

      Viva Espana replied:
      We must trust the cliché