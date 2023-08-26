Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, West Ham United 3.
West Ham United continued their unbeaten Premier League start by stunning Brighton with a clinical counter-attacking display as James Ward-Prowse scored his first Hammers goal.
The win means West Ham end the day top of the Premier League on goals scored, although Manchester City and Liverpool could both leap above them with wins on Sunday.
Ward-Prowse opened the scoring when he tapped in from two yards out in the 19th minute after good work from Michail Antonio.
Jarrod Bowen added a second for the visitors in the 58th minute, bringing down Said Benrahma's cross before poking the ball into the corner.
And though Brighton continually dominated possession and territory, Bowen set up Antonio to drill a shot into the corner for the away side's third in the 63rd minute.
The Seagulls scored a late consolation goal when Pascal Gross' drive effort found the far corner, but David Moyes' men survived a late surge of Brighton pressure to on to victory.
Ward-Prowse drives ruthless West Ham
West Ham have made an excellent start, backing up their win over Chelsea last weekend with a ruthless display in Sussex.
Incredibly, the visitors' 31 successful passes in the first half was the lowest total reached by a Premier League side since November 2006, when Watford had 30 against Portsmouth.
But they still went ahead through Ward-Prowse, who bundled Antonio's cross over the line after Lewis Dunk was caught in possession.
It was Ward-Prowse's third goal involvement in just his second game for the Hammers having joined from boyhood club Southampton this summer for around £30m.
As Brighton pushed after the restart West Ham exploited the space their players left behind, and Bowen brilliantly controlled Benrahma's cross-field ball in a counter-attack before finding the bottom corner.
Five minutes later the three points were wrapped up thanks to Antonio's fine finish after creating space for himself. The Jamaica international almost added a fourth in the closing stages but prodded a shot over when through on goal.
Ward-Prowse also had a chance to add a fourth late on, but his shot from a tight-angle was saved before the rebound off a Brighton defender hit the cross bar.
Brighton lack ruthless touch
Brighton finished the match with 79% of possession but, despite scoring four goals in each of their last two matches, initially struggled to trouble West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.
Their best chance at finding a way back into the game came just after the restart when Areola dived to his right to keep out an Evan Ferguson header with Brighton one goal down.
The Seagulls rallied after going three down and scored in the 81st minute as Gross' driven shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.
That sparked a flurry of chances for Roberto De Zerbi's men, with Joel Veltman's volley forcing a fine save from Areola and the hosts having a penalty shout turned down after the ball was deemed to have accidentally struck West Ham's Vladimir Coufal's arm in the box.
In injury time Ferguson blasted a fierce shot which was only just tipped on to the bar by Areola, but by that stage defeat was inevitable and Brighton fell to their first loss to West Ham in 13 Premier League matches.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number1Player nameVerbruggenAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number6Player nameMilnerAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number9Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number24Player nameAdingraAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number11Player nameGilmourAverage rating
4.05
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number23Player nameAreolaAverage rating
8.65
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number10Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
7.14
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Verbruggen
- 6MilnerSubstituted forVeltmanat 72'minutes
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 30Estupiñán
- 13Groß
- 11GilmourSubstituted forLallanaat 60'minutes
- 7MarchSubstituted forAdingraat 72'minutes
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 60'minutes
- 22MitomaBooked at 88mins
- 28Ferguson
Substitutes
- 3dos Santos de Paulo
- 8Dahoud
- 9João Pedro
- 14Lallana
- 23Steele
- 24Adingra
- 29van Hecke
- 34Veltman
- 40Buonanotte
West Ham
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Areola
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 21Ogbonna
- 33Emerson
- 19ÁlvarezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFornalsat 84'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 28SoucekSubstituted forBenrahmaat 39'minutes
- 7Ward-ProwseBooked at 24mins
- 10Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forIngsat 85'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forKehrerat 79'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 2Johnson
- 3Cresswell
- 8Fornals
- 17Cornet
- 18Ings
- 22Benrahma
- 24Kehrer
- 45Mubama
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away7
- Corners
- Home17
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, West Ham United 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Danny Ings.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Post update
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Booking
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).
Booking
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Danny Ings replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Edson Álvarez.
