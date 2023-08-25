Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brighton teenager Julio Enciso is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training this week.

Joao Pedro is in line to replace the Paraguayan, while Jakub Moder is the only other injury concern.

West Ham's latest signing Konstantinos Mavropanos will not make his debut this weekend due to a minor knock.

Fellow centre-back Nayif Aguerd is suspended, but Thilo Kehrer returns after recovering from a back problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have never lost to West Ham in the Premier League, winning six and drawing six of their 12 previous meetings.

The Hammers have won only once in 16 top-flight clashes with Brighton (D7, L8), a 2-1 home victory in March 1983.

West Ham have registered just two away wins against the Seagulls in 15 attempts (D5, L8), with both coming in the second tier.

Brighton won this exact fixture 4-0 last season, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are seeking to win their opening three league games for the first time since 2011-12 in the Championship.

The Seagulls could become just the fourth side in English top-flight history to score four or more goals in each of their opening three matches, after Everton in 1890-91, Sheffield Wednesday in 1931-32 and Blackburn in 1958-59.

Roberto De Zerbi's team have scored in all of their past 18 Premier League matches, finding the net 41 times in that run.

Solly March is aiming to become the first Brighton player to score in the first three matches of a top-flight season.

March has been involved in 15 goals in his past 19 Premier League starts, with 10 goals and five assists.

Danny Welbeck has scored for Brighton in each of their past three Premier League home matches against West Ham.

West Ham United