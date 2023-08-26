Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Tavernier's third goal in six games this season sealed the points Rangers

Kemar Roofe marked his first start in 16 months with a goal as Rangers beat Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

The Jamaica forward volleyed the visitors in front from a corner and a sumptuous strike from James Tavernier doubled their advantage before the break.

Jordan White headed narrowly wide for County, while team-mate Connor Randall was later denied by Jack Butland.

Substitutes Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima and Danilo all tested Ross Laidlaw as Rangers recorded successive league wins for the first time this season.

Michael Beale's side next face Champions League opponents PSV Eindhoven, with the tie level at 2-2, before meeting defending champions Celtic over a crucial eight-day period.

Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers missed early headed chances for Rangers, the former drawing an excellent save from Laidlaw, but the visitors kept the pressure up and Borna Barisic's corner was turned in by Roofe despite the efforts of James Brown.

County had failed to capitalise on some sloppy possession out of defence early in the game and Tavernier showed them how it's done when he pounced on a stray pass, drifted in from the right and curved the ball into the top left corner.

Lammers tried to emulate his captain from wide on the right but Laidlaw again stepped up with the save. That kept County in the contest and White missed an excellent chance to halve their deficit when he headed Yan Dhanda's cross just wide.

Matondo's strike from 20 yards, Sima's header and a shot by Danilo brought out more of the best in Laidlaw, while Butland was also called into action to tip over Josh Sims' effort, though a goal kick was incorrectly awarded.

Another boost for Rangers came in the shape of substitute Tom Lawrence's return from 11 months out injured.

Player of the match - Kemar Roofe

With both his goal and link-up play, Kemar Roofe reminded Michael Beale what he can offer

Roofe makes his case for Rangers - analysis

Most of the talk around Rangers' attackers this season has concerned their summer signings, but Roofe's 37 goals in 79 appearances suggest he can still make a valuable contribution, fitness permitting.

The Jamaica forward made only six appearances last season - all from the bench - and was in the low 20s in the previous two.

At the other end, Rangers remain vulnerable to crossed balls, which they will need to remedy if they are to overcome PSV in midweek.

County's only defeats over 90 minutes this season have come against Celtic and Rangers and their ongoing Viaplay Cup run and recent win over St Johnstone give them plenty of encouragement for the season ahead.

However, in tight situations Malky Mackay's team need to make more of possession that comes their way. More ruthlessness in the early part of the game when Rangers were losing the ball would have given County a proper foothold in the contest.

What they said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We started the game well and then we kind of let it slide. Real bit of quality for the two goals. I don't have any qualms about the two goals.

"We tweaked it slightly. We brought a couple on. I thought we showed real nerve in the second half. Jordan White's header - great chance. We have to be clinical. If that goes in then things can be slightly different. They kept going until the end. There are reasons to be cheerful in terms of some of the things I'm seeing."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "Really strong, exactly what we wanted. Our eyes were firmly on this game. The start to the game showed that. Delighted for Kemar, obviously, and James with a special goal gets us in a good place.

"We did have big chances to extend the lead. I would like for us to have shown a bit more composure at times. Delighted with the clean sheet. We go [to face PSV Eindhoven] in a good place. No injuries, everyone fit, everyone looking forward to it and what have we got to lose? So, let's go and have a right good go at the game."

What's next?

Rangers face PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Wednesday (20:00 BST). Ross County visit Kilmarnock on Premiership duty on Saturday (15:00).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Ross County Formation 4-4-2 1 Laidlaw 4 Brown 5 Baldwin 42 Leak 16 Harmon 11 Sims 2 Randall 10 Dhanda 14 Loturi 26 White 15 Murray 1 Laidlaw

4 Brown

5 Baldwin Booked at 11mins

42 Leak Substituted for Reid at 65' minutes

16 Harmon Substituted for Nightingale at 45' minutes

11 Sims

2 Randall

10 Dhanda

14 Loturi Booked at 46mins Substituted for Turner at 55' minutes Booked at 89mins

26 White

15 Murray Substituted for Brophy at 70' minutes Substitutes 7 Turner

17 Henderson

21 Munro

22 Tillson

25 Samuel

27 Brophy

30 Smith

35 Nightingale

43 Reid Rangers Formation 4-3-1-2 1 Butland 2 Tavernier 6 Goldson 5 Souttar 31 Barisic 43 Raskin 4 Lundstram 13 Cantwell 14 Lammers 9 Dessers 25 Roofe 1 Butland

2 Tavernier

6 Goldson

5 Souttar

31 Barisic

43 Raskin Substituted for Jack at 83' minutes

4 Lundstram Booked at 90mins

13 Cantwell Substituted for Lawrence at 73' minutes

14 Lammers Substituted for Matondo at 60' minutes

9 Dessers Substituted for Pereira da Silva at 73' minutes

25 Roofe Substituted for Sima at 59' minutes Substitutes 8 Jack

11 Lawrence

15 Cifuentes

17 Matondo

19 Sima

21 Sterling

27 Balogun

28 McCrorie

99 Pereira da Silva Referee: David Munro Attendance: 6,540 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 2. Post update Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jordan White (Ross County). Post update Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier. Post update Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner. Booking John Lundstram (Rangers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers). Post update Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Kyle Turner (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Kyle Turner (Ross County). Post update Attempt saved. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Abdallah Sima. Post update Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers). Post update Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Tom Lawrence (Rangers). Post update Kyle Turner (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Lundstram. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward