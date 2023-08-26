Match ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 2.
Kemar Roofe marked his first start in 16 months with a goal as Rangers beat Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.
The Jamaica forward volleyed the visitors in front from a corner and a sumptuous strike from James Tavernier doubled their advantage before the break.
Jordan White headed narrowly wide for County, while team-mate Connor Randall was later denied by Jack Butland.
Substitutes Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima and Danilo all tested Ross Laidlaw as Rangers recorded successive league wins for the first time this season.
Michael Beale's side next face Champions League opponents PSV Eindhoven, with the tie level at 2-2, before meeting defending champions Celtic over a crucial eight-day period.
Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers missed early headed chances for Rangers, the former drawing an excellent save from Laidlaw, but the visitors kept the pressure up and Borna Barisic's corner was turned in by Roofe despite the efforts of James Brown.
County had failed to capitalise on some sloppy possession out of defence early in the game and Tavernier showed them how it's done when he pounced on a stray pass, drifted in from the right and curved the ball into the top left corner.
Lammers tried to emulate his captain from wide on the right but Laidlaw again stepped up with the save. That kept County in the contest and White missed an excellent chance to halve their deficit when he headed Yan Dhanda's cross just wide.
Matondo's strike from 20 yards, Sima's header and a shot by Danilo brought out more of the best in Laidlaw, while Butland was also called into action to tip over Josh Sims' effort, though a goal kick was incorrectly awarded.
Another boost for Rangers came in the shape of substitute Tom Lawrence's return from 11 months out injured.
Player of the match - Kemar Roofe
Roofe makes his case for Rangers - analysis
Most of the talk around Rangers' attackers this season has concerned their summer signings, but Roofe's 37 goals in 79 appearances suggest he can still make a valuable contribution, fitness permitting.
The Jamaica forward made only six appearances last season - all from the bench - and was in the low 20s in the previous two.
At the other end, Rangers remain vulnerable to crossed balls, which they will need to remedy if they are to overcome PSV in midweek.
County's only defeats over 90 minutes this season have come against Celtic and Rangers and their ongoing Viaplay Cup run and recent win over St Johnstone give them plenty of encouragement for the season ahead.
However, in tight situations Malky Mackay's team need to make more of possession that comes their way. More ruthlessness in the early part of the game when Rangers were losing the ball would have given County a proper foothold in the contest.
What they said
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We started the game well and then we kind of let it slide. Real bit of quality for the two goals. I don't have any qualms about the two goals.
"We tweaked it slightly. We brought a couple on. I thought we showed real nerve in the second half. Jordan White's header - great chance. We have to be clinical. If that goes in then things can be slightly different. They kept going until the end. There are reasons to be cheerful in terms of some of the things I'm seeing."
Rangers manager Michael Beale: "Really strong, exactly what we wanted. Our eyes were firmly on this game. The start to the game showed that. Delighted for Kemar, obviously, and James with a special goal gets us in a good place.
"We did have big chances to extend the lead. I would like for us to have shown a bit more composure at times. Delighted with the clean sheet. We go [to face PSV Eindhoven] in a good place. No injuries, everyone fit, everyone looking forward to it and what have we got to lose? So, let's go and have a right good go at the game."
What's next?
Rangers face PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Wednesday (20:00 BST). Ross County visit Kilmarnock on Premiership duty on Saturday (15:00).
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Brown
- 5BaldwinBooked at 11mins
- 42LeakSubstituted forReidat 65'minutes
- 16HarmonSubstituted forNightingaleat 45'minutes
- 11Sims
- 2Randall
- 10Dhanda
- 14LoturiBooked at 46minsSubstituted forTurnerat 55'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 26White
- 15MurraySubstituted forBrophyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Turner
- 17Henderson
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 25Samuel
- 27Brophy
- 30Smith
- 35Nightingale
- 43Reid
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Butland
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Souttar
- 31Barisic
- 43RaskinSubstituted forJackat 83'minutes
- 4LundstramBooked at 90mins
- 13CantwellSubstituted forLawrenceat 73'minutes
- 14LammersSubstituted forMatondoat 60'minutes
- 9DessersSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 73'minutes
- 25RoofeSubstituted forSimaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 11Lawrence
- 15Cifuentes
- 17Matondo
- 19Sima
- 21Sterling
- 27Balogun
- 28McCrorie
- 99Pereira da Silva
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 6,540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 2.
Post update
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner.
Booking
John Lundstram (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Post update
Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Turner (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Abdallah Sima.
Post update
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Post update
Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Rangers).
Post update
Kyle Turner (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Player of the match
RandallConnor Randall
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number43Player nameReidAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number35Player nameNightingaleAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number27Player nameBrophyAverage rating
6.04
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number5Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number19Player nameSimaAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number11Player nameLawrenceAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number99Player nameDaniloAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
6.59