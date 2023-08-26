Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0RangersRangers2

Ross County v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 4Brown
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 11mins
  • 42Leak
  • 16Harmon
  • 11Sims
  • 2Randall
  • 10Dhanda
  • 14Loturi
  • 26White
  • 15Murray

Substitutes

  • 7Turner
  • 17Henderson
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Samuel
  • 27Brophy
  • 30Smith
  • 35Nightingale
  • 43Reid

Rangers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Butland
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Souttar
  • 31Barisic
  • 43Raskin
  • 4Lundstram
  • 13Cantwell
  • 14Lammers
  • 9Dessers
  • 25Roofe

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 11Lawrence
  • 15Cifuentes
  • 17Matondo
  • 19Sima
  • 21Sterling
  • 27Balogun
  • 28McCrorie
  • 99Pereira da Silva
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home2
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 2.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Connor Goldson tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Ross Laidlaw tries a through ball, but Jordan White is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Lammers (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by John Lundstram.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Josh Sims tries a through ball, but Yan Dhanda is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Ryan Leak (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jordan White (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Sam Lammers (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by George Harmon (Ross County).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Lammers (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Connor Randall.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.63

  2. Squad number4Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.20

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.67

  4. Squad number42Player nameLeak
    Average rating

    7.21

  5. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    6.90

  7. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.73

  8. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    6.31

  9. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    6.90

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.78

  11. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    7.30

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    7.35

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    7.14

  4. Squad number5Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    7.19

  7. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    6.81

  8. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    7.15

  9. Squad number14Player nameLammers
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number9Player nameDessers
    Average rating

    6.65

  11. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    7.15

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

