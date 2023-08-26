Ross County v Rangers

First Half ends, Ross County 0, Rangers 2.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Brown
- 5BaldwinBooked at 11mins
- 42Leak
- 16Harmon
- 11Sims
- 2Randall
- 10Dhanda
- 14Loturi
- 26White
- 15Murray
Substitutes
- 7Turner
- 17Henderson
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 25Samuel
- 27Brophy
- 30Smith
- 35Nightingale
- 43Reid
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Butland
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Souttar
- 31Barisic
- 43Raskin
- 4Lundstram
- 13Cantwell
- 14Lammers
- 9Dessers
- 25Roofe
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 11Lawrence
- 15Cifuentes
- 17Matondo
- 19Sima
- 21Sterling
- 27Balogun
- 28McCrorie
- 99Pereira da Silva
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Connor Goldson tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Ross Laidlaw tries a through ball, but Jordan White is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
Post update
Ross Laidlaw (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Lammers (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Post update
Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
Post update
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Josh Sims tries a through ball, but Yan Dhanda is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
Post update
Ryan Leak (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Sam Lammers (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by George Harmon (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Lammers (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Connor Randall.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
7.30
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number5Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
7.15
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet