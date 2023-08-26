Offside, Livingston. Joel Nouble tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.
Hibernian fell to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and failed to bounce back from their European humbling as they were outmuscled by Livingston at Easter Road.
The hangover from their drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa on Wednesday continued as the visitors flew into an early lead when Jordan Obita could only turn James Penrice's drilled ball into the back of his own net.
Rattled and rudderless, the hosts were seemingly given reprieve when talisman Martin Boyle came alive to glide his way to goal and slam Hibs level.
Their hopes of building on an equaliser were quickly squandered when the home backline switched off to allow Penrice room to roam down the left again and pick out Bruce Anderson for an unchallenged header.
And their misery was compounded when Mo Sangare found himself with in behind to slap a sensational volley into the bottom corner to seal a merited away win, despite Josh Campbell's late finish.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MarshallSubstituted forBorucat 45'minutes
- 26HarbottleSubstituted forLe Fondreat 65'minutes
- 5Fish
- 33Bushiri
- 21Obita
- 28DelferrièreSubstituted forCampbellat 65'minutes
- 14Jeggo
- 11NewellBooked at 6mins
- 10Boyle
- 23DoidgeBooked at 15minsSubstituted forVenteat 65'minutes
- 7Youan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 4Hanlon
- 9Vente
- 16Stevenson
- 19Le Fondre
- 25Boruc
- 32Campbell
- 35Molotnikov
- 42Megwa
Livingston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1GeorgeBooked at 79mins
- 23De Lucas
- 6Obileye
- 5Devlin
- 12BrandonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSangareat 66'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 29Penrice
- 8Pittman
- 19Nouble
- 28GuthrieBooked at 33minsSubstituted forAndersonat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bahamboula
- 9Anderson
- 10Kelly
- 15Boyes
- 16Bradley
- 20Sangare
- 32Hamilton
- 35Ledingham
- 40Lawal
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 14,932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by James Penrice.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Livingston 3. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jimmy Jeggo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Shinnie.
Post update
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Post update
Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Shamal George (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by William Fish (Hibernian).
Post update
Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mohammed Sangare (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jimmy Jeggo (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Sangare (Livingston).
