Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lee Johnson's side are yet to register a point in the league

Hibernian fell to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and failed to bounce back from their European humbling as they were outmuscled by Livingston at Easter Road.

The hangover from their drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa on Wednesday continued as the visitors flew into an early lead when Jordan Obita could only turn James Penrice's drilled ball into the back of his own net.

Rattled and rudderless, the hosts were seemingly given reprieve when talisman Martin Boyle came alive to glide his way to goal and slam Hibs level.

Their hopes of building on an equaliser were quickly squandered when the home backline switched off to allow Penrice room to roam down the left again and pick out Bruce Anderson for an unchallenged header.

And their misery was compounded when Mo Sangare found himself with in behind to slap a sensational volley into the bottom corner to seal a merited away win, despite Josh Campbell's late finish.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hibernian Formation 4-3-3 1 Marshall 26 Harbottle 5 Fish 33 Bushiri 21 Obita 28 Delferrière 14 Jeggo 11 Newell 10 Boyle 23 Doidge 7 Youan 1 Marshall Substituted for Boruc at 45' minutes

26 Harbottle Substituted for Le Fondre at 65' minutes

5 Fish

33 Bushiri

21 Obita

28 Delferrière Substituted for Campbell at 65' minutes

14 Jeggo

11 Newell Booked at 6mins

10 Boyle

23 Doidge Booked at 15mins Substituted for Vente at 65' minutes

7 Youan Substitutes 2 Miller

4 Hanlon

9 Vente

16 Stevenson

19 Le Fondre

25 Boruc

32 Campbell

35 Molotnikov

42 Megwa Livingston Formation 3-4-2-1 1 George 23 De Lucas 6 Obileye 5 Devlin 12 Brandon 18 Holt 22 Shinnie 29 Penrice 8 Pittman 19 Nouble 28 Guthrie 1 George Booked at 79mins

23 De Lucas

6 Obileye

5 Devlin

12 Brandon Booked at 40mins Substituted for Sangare at 66' minutes Booked at 77mins

18 Holt

22 Shinnie

29 Penrice

8 Pittman

19 Nouble

28 Guthrie Booked at 33mins Substituted for Anderson at 59' minutes Substitutes 7 Bahamboula

9 Anderson

10 Kelly

15 Boyes

16 Bradley

20 Sangare

32 Hamilton

35 Ledingham

40 Lawal Referee: Craig Napier Attendance: 14,932 Match Stats Live Text Post update Offside, Livingston. Joel Nouble tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by James Penrice. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt. Post update Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian). Post update Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt. goal Goal! Goal! Hibernian 2, Livingston 3. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ayo Obileye. Post update Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jimmy Jeggo. Post update Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Shinnie. Post update Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian). Post update Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Shamal George (Livingston) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by William Fish (Hibernian). Post update Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Mohammed Sangare (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jimmy Jeggo (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Mohammed Sangare (Livingston). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward