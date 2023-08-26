Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian2LivingstonLivingston3

Hibernian 2-3 Livingston: Easter Road side fall to bottom as visitors compound misery

By Sean McGillBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lee Johnson
Lee Johnson's side are yet to register a point in the league

Hibernian fell to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and failed to bounce back from their European humbling as they were outmuscled by Livingston at Easter Road.

The hangover from their drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa on Wednesday continued as the visitors flew into an early lead when Jordan Obita could only turn James Penrice's drilled ball into the back of his own net.

Rattled and rudderless, the hosts were seemingly given reprieve when talisman Martin Boyle came alive to glide his way to goal and slam Hibs level.

Their hopes of building on an equaliser were quickly squandered when the home backline switched off to allow Penrice room to roam down the left again and pick out Bruce Anderson for an unchallenged header.

And their misery was compounded when Mo Sangare found himself with in behind to slap a sensational volley into the bottom corner to seal a merited away win, despite Josh Campbell's late finish.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MarshallSubstituted forBorucat 45'minutes
  • 26HarbottleSubstituted forLe Fondreat 65'minutes
  • 5Fish
  • 33Bushiri
  • 21Obita
  • 28DelferrièreSubstituted forCampbellat 65'minutes
  • 14Jeggo
  • 11NewellBooked at 6mins
  • 10Boyle
  • 23DoidgeBooked at 15minsSubstituted forVenteat 65'minutes
  • 7Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 4Hanlon
  • 9Vente
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Le Fondre
  • 25Boruc
  • 32Campbell
  • 35Molotnikov
  • 42Megwa

Livingston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1GeorgeBooked at 79mins
  • 23De Lucas
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Devlin
  • 12BrandonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forSangareat 66'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 29Penrice
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble
  • 28GuthrieBooked at 33minsSubstituted forAndersonat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Kelly
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Bradley
  • 20Sangare
  • 32Hamilton
  • 35Ledingham
  • 40Lawal
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
14,932

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Joel Nouble tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by James Penrice.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jason Holt.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 2, Livingston 3. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jimmy Jeggo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Shinnie.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

  14. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Shamal George (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by William Fish (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Booking

    Mohammed Sangare (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Jimmy Jeggo (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Sangare (Livingston).

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    4.19

  2. Squad number26Player nameHarbottle
    Average rating

    5.04

  3. Squad number5Player nameFish
    Average rating

    5.32

  4. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    5.33

  5. Squad number21Player nameObita
    Average rating

    5.05

  6. Squad number28Player nameDelferrière
    Average rating

    5.19

  7. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    4.84

  8. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    5.50

  9. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    4.88

  10. Squad number23Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    5.68

  11. Squad number7Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    5.33

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameVente
    Average rating

    4.00

  2. Squad number19Player nameLe Fondre
    Average rating

    4.50

  3. Squad number25Player nameBoruc
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.50

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.88

  4. Squad number5Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.25

  5. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.38

  7. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.13

  9. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.14

  10. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.00

  11. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    7.00

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.33

  2. Squad number20Player nameSangare
    Average rating

    6.00

