Harry Paton's composed winner sparked frantic celebrations at Fir Park

Harry Paton capped a game-changing cameo with a stunning 98th-minute strike as Motherwell came from behind to beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

The Ayrshire visitors, who have beaten both Rangers and Celtic in the opening weeks of the season, dominated the first half, with Marley Watkins nodding in a Matty Kennedy cross for his second goal in six days.

The introduction of Paton at half-time changed the game, giving Motherwell an attacking impetus and they soon earned a leveller through Dan Casey.

When Callum Slattery's penalty was saved by Will Dennis it looked like the spoils would be shared, only for Paton to pop up on the edge of the box, shimmy past two defenders and slot it away with composure at the death.

Despite Motherwell exiting the League Cup last weekend, both sides headed into this one with confidence. The hosts haven't lost in the league since April, while Kilmarnock did not concede in their wins over the Old Firm.

The visitors started brightly, almost scoring after 13 seconds. Kennedy was the bright spark, setting up the first goal and teasing a few more crosses to the back post, with Stuart Findlay getting on the end of one but being denied by Liam Kelly.

But the fact Kilmarnock couldn't get away from their hosts gave Motherwell hope. Stuart Kettlewell brought on Paton, tweaked the shape, and suddenly the hosts came to life.

He added impetus to a box-midfield and a little back-heel slipped Stephen O'Donnell into the box. His cross was knocked back into the mixer by debutant Brodie Spencer, and Casey showed composure to take a touch and rifle home.

Kilmarnock failed to fire a shot on target in the second-half and, despite Motherwell missing the penalty awarded for Danny Armstrong's foul on Casey, the momentum was still behind them, allowing Spittal to set up Paton for the winner.

Player of the Match - Harry Paton (Motherwell)

Game-changer. His composure for the winner was brilliant. Incredible impact.

Sides show their best and worst - analysis

The old cliche of a game of two halves applied here. Kilmarnock were at their free-flowing best in the first half but they couldn't put Motherwell to the sword.

Kennedy, Kyle Magennis, David Watson - all of them played well but all of them struggled in a second-half where the momentum suddenly swung to the hosts.

On another day, the game might have been insurmountable for Motherwell by half-time. But Kettlewell inspired something in his players at half-time and that, plus the tactical change, turned this game on its head.

Despite being battered by injury, the hosts found confidence from somewhere and when Spittal pulled that ball back, there was a sense it was destined for the net.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We were really poor first half, the players know that. I tried two or three tweaks to try and rectify that. We changed shape at half time, and that gave us a real lift, a bit of energy and momentum.

"It's been a tough week for us with injuries. If we show that kind of character and personality then we give ourselves a better than average chance. If we play like we did in the first half, then we're going to give ourselves mountains to climb."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "Extremely disappointed. No two halves are ever the same but first half we were outstanding. We arrived a team in good form and our performance showed that. We deservedly go in front and we should have made more of our opportunities.

"We've got no divine right to come here and expect to control a game for 90 minutes. But I said to the players, if you can't find a way to win a game, don't lose it. That's why with the last kick of the ball, it's such a sore one to take."

What's next?

Motherwell visit Hearts next Sunday, while Kilmarnock host Ross County on Saturday (both 15:00 BST).

