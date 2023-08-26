Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Motherwell 2-1 Kilmarnock: Game-changer Harry Paton gives host win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Harry Paton celebrates his winner
Harry Paton's composed winner sparked frantic celebrations at Fir Park

Harry Paton capped a game-changing cameo with a stunning 98th-minute strike as Motherwell came from behind to beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

The Ayrshire visitors, who have beaten both Rangers and Celtic in the opening weeks of the season, dominated the first half, with Marley Watkins nodding in a Matty Kennedy cross for his second goal in six days.

The introduction of Paton at half-time changed the game, giving Motherwell an attacking impetus and they soon earned a leveller through Dan Casey.

When Callum Slattery's penalty was saved by Will Dennis it looked like the spoils would be shared, only for Paton to pop up on the edge of the box, shimmy past two defenders and slot it away with composure at the death.

Despite Motherwell exiting the League Cup last weekend, both sides headed into this one with confidence. The hosts haven't lost in the league since April, while Kilmarnock did not concede in their wins over the Old Firm.

The visitors started brightly, almost scoring after 13 seconds. Kennedy was the bright spark, setting up the first goal and teasing a few more crosses to the back post, with Stuart Findlay getting on the end of one but being denied by Liam Kelly.

But the fact Kilmarnock couldn't get away from their hosts gave Motherwell hope. Stuart Kettlewell brought on Paton, tweaked the shape, and suddenly the hosts came to life.

He added impetus to a box-midfield and a little back-heel slipped Stephen O'Donnell into the box. His cross was knocked back into the mixer by debutant Brodie Spencer, and Casey showed composure to take a touch and rifle home.

Kilmarnock failed to fire a shot on target in the second-half and, despite Motherwell missing the penalty awarded for Danny Armstrong's foul on Casey, the momentum was still behind them, allowing Spittal to set up Paton for the winner.

Player of the Match - Harry Paton (Motherwell)

Harry Paton
Game-changer. His composure for the winner was brilliant. Incredible impact.

Sides show their best and worst - analysis

The old cliche of a game of two halves applied here. Kilmarnock were at their free-flowing best in the first half but they couldn't put Motherwell to the sword.

Kennedy, Kyle Magennis, David Watson - all of them played well but all of them struggled in a second-half where the momentum suddenly swung to the hosts.

On another day, the game might have been insurmountable for Motherwell by half-time. But Kettlewell inspired something in his players at half-time and that, plus the tactical change, turned this game on its head.

Despite being battered by injury, the hosts found confidence from somewhere and when Spittal pulled that ball back, there was a sense it was destined for the net.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We were really poor first half, the players know that. I tried two or three tweaks to try and rectify that. We changed shape at half time, and that gave us a real lift, a bit of energy and momentum.

"It's been a tough week for us with injuries. If we show that kind of character and personality then we give ourselves a better than average chance. If we play like we did in the first half, then we're going to give ourselves mountains to climb."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "Extremely disappointed. No two halves are ever the same but first half we were outstanding. We arrived a team in good form and our performance showed that. We deservedly go in front and we should have made more of our opportunities.

"We've got no divine right to come here and expect to control a game for 90 minutes. But I said to the players, if you can't find a way to win a game, don't lose it. That's why with the last kick of the ball, it's such a sore one to take."

What's next?

Motherwell visit Hearts next Sunday, while Kilmarnock host Ross County on Saturday (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinnBooked at 90mins
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15CaseyBooked at 71mins
  • 2O'DonnellBooked at 43mins
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 57mins
  • 38Miller
  • 7Spittal
  • 22SpencerBooked at 52mins
  • 11EffordSubstituted forPatonat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 14Bair

Substitutes

  • 12Paton
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 19McGinley
  • 20Blaney
  • 23Wilson
  • 30Ferrie
  • 34Bone
  • 35McDermott

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dennis
  • 5Mayo
  • 6DeasBooked at 66mins
  • 17Findlay
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMcKenzieat 78'minutes
  • 12WatsonBooked at 73mins
  • 16Magennis
  • 8Lyons
  • 10Kennedy
  • 9VassellSubstituted forCameronat 90+1'minutes
  • 23WatkinsBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 7McKenzie
  • 15Murray
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Davies
  • 20O'Hara
  • 22Donnelly
  • 25Warnock
  • 31Polworth
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
5,758

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1. Harry Paton (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

  5. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Lennon Miller (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock).

  10. Booking

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Kyle Vassell.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Brodie Spencer.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Dan Casey (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Harry Paton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by David Watson (Kilmarnock).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).

Player of the match

MayoLewis Mayo

with an average of 8.92

Motherwell

  1. Squad number12Player namePaton
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.80

  3. Squad number22Player nameSpencer
    Average rating

    6.26

  4. Squad number38Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    6.20

  5. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.12

  6. Squad number15Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    6.05

  7. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    5.89

  8. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    5.79

  9. Squad number11Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.68

  11. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    5.28

  12. Squad number14Player nameBair
    Average rating

    5.17

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    8.92

  2. Squad number1Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number23Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.20

  4. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    6.11

  5. Squad number12Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    5.80

  7. Squad number17Player nameFindlay
    Average rating

    5.78

  8. Squad number6Player nameDeas
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number9Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    5.67

  10. Squad number8Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number10Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    5.64

  12. Squad number16Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    5.44

  13. Squad number18Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    4.00

