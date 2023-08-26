Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone put bodies on the line to deny Celtic

Celtic dropped their first points of the season as they struggled to wear down a St Johnstone side who broke their Scottish Premiership duck with stubborn rearguard resistance.

Brendan Rodgers' hosts had been looking to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup defeat by Kilmarnock last time out.

But, despite dominating from start to finish, the reigning champions squandered what chances they did create in a laboured display as visiting goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov also produced a series of important saves.

Celtic also had Joe Hart to thank for sparing their blushes further as the former England goalkeeper denied Saints debutant Dara Costelloe and Stevie May after rare second-half counter-attacks.

It ends Celtic's run of nine consecutive wins over St Johnstone since the Perth side last drew at Celtic Park in December 2020 and means Rodgers' side go into next weekend's first Old Firm derby of the season just a point ahead of Rangers.

Celtic started promisingly when Kygo fired just wide, David Turnbull had a shot blocked in front of goal and Mitov made a fine double save from Matt O'Riley.

The Bulgarian would go on to save with his feet again from O'Riley from point blank range and it just wasn't going to be the Denmark midfielder's day as he also fired another chance over.

Sead Haksabanovic a low drive superbly touched wide by Mitov, while fellow substitute James Forrest headed wastefully over.

However, it could have been worse for the hosts had Hart not been on hand to deny a St Johnstone side who performed with credit considering manager Steven MacLean had given debuts to three loan signings and handed striker Luke Jephcott a first start.

