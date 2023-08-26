Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone: Lackustre champions held as Perth side secure first point of season

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic's David Turnbull has a shot blocked
St Johnstone put bodies on the line to deny Celtic

Celtic dropped their first points of the season as they struggled to wear down a St Johnstone side who broke their Scottish Premiership duck with stubborn rearguard resistance.

Brendan Rodgers' hosts had been looking to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup defeat by Kilmarnock last time out.

But, despite dominating from start to finish, the reigning champions squandered what chances they did create in a laboured display as visiting goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov also produced a series of important saves.

Celtic also had Joe Hart to thank for sparing their blushes further as the former England goalkeeper denied Saints debutant Dara Costelloe and Stevie May after rare second-half counter-attacks.

It ends Celtic's run of nine consecutive wins over St Johnstone since the Perth side last drew at Celtic Park in December 2020 and means Rodgers' side go into next weekend's first Old Firm derby of the season just a point ahead of Rangers.

Celtic started promisingly when Kygo fired just wide, David Turnbull had a shot blocked in front of goal and Mitov made a fine double save from Matt O'Riley.

The Bulgarian would go on to save with his feet again from O'Riley from point blank range and it just wasn't going to be the Denmark midfielder's day as he also fired another chance over.

Sead Haksabanovic a low drive superbly touched wide by Mitov, while fellow substitute James Forrest headed wastefully over.

However, it could have been worse for the hosts had Hart not been on hand to deny a St Johnstone side who performed with credit considering manager Steven MacLean had given debuts to three loan signings and handed striker Luke Jephcott a first start.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2JohnstonSubstituted forRalstonat 60'minutes
  • 4Lagerbielke
  • 5Scales
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forBernabéiat 75'minutes
  • 33O'RileyBooked at 51mins
  • 42McGregor
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 60'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 60'minutes
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 13YangSubstituted forForrestat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 15Holm
  • 22Kwon
  • 24Iwata
  • 25Bernabéi
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston

St Johnstone

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 17OlufunwaSubstituted forBrownat 55'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 18McClellandBooked at 44mins
  • 4ConsidineSubstituted forGordonat 65'minutes
  • 19Robinson
  • 44Costelloe
  • 34Phillips
  • 22Smith
  • 11Carey
  • 27Turner-CookeSubstituted forMacPhersonat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16JephcottSubstituted forMayat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Gallacher
  • 6Gordon
  • 7May
  • 8MacPherson
  • 9Kane
  • 15Kucheryavyi
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 31Richards
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home18
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gustaf Lagerbielke.

  2. Booking

    Cammy MacPherson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Cammy MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  4. Post update

    Liel Abada (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cammy MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  6. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. James Brown tries a through ball, but Dara Costelloe is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Graham Carey.

  8. Post update

    Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

  10. Booking

    James Brown (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

  13. Post update

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cammy MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Dimitar Mitov.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Graham Carey.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Cammy MacPherson replaces Jay Turner-Cooke.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Dara Costelloe (St. Johnstone).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Forrest following a corner.

