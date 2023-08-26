Close menu
League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Forest Green Rovers

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham440040412
2MK Dons430110739
3Wimbledon42206158
4Accrington42116337
5Salford42117617
6Barrow42115417
7Morecambe42115417
8Crawley42114317
9Notts County421178-17
10Mansfield41308536
11Crewe413010826
12Newport42029726
13Swindon31209815
14Grimsby41215415
15Wrexham4121131305
16Stockport411234-14
17Walsall411279-24
18Bradford411236-34
19Tranmere41037703
20Sutton United410367-13
21Harrogate410326-43
22Forest Green410327-53
23Doncaster4013310-71
24Colchester300337-40
