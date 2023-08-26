Lincoln City v Blackpool

Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|9
|2
|Bolton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|5
|4
|9
|3
|Peterborough
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|9
|4
|Oxford Utd
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|9
|5
|Stevenage
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|6
|Portsmouth
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|8
|7
|Exeter
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|8
|Lincoln City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|9
|Port Vale
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|7
|10
|Derby
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|6
|11
|Blackpool
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|12
|Shrewsbury
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|13
|Reading
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|15
|Barnsley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|4
|16
|Northampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|17
|Wycombe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|18
|Charlton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|19
|Wigan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|2
|20
|Carlisle
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|21
|Fleetwood
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|22
|Cheltenham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|23
|Leyton Orient
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|1
|24
|Burton
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|1
