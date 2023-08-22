Last updated on .From the section Man City

Phil Foden produced one of his best performances for Manchester City in the 1-0 win against Newcastle on Saturday

In many ways, Phil Foden's problem is that he is perhaps too talented.

Such is the 23-year-old's ability that the Manchester City midfielder has shown himself capable of excelling in pretty much any position Pep Guardiola decides to play him in.

But his performance in Saturday's 1-0 win against Newcastle perhaps highlighted to his manager that he is ready to nail down and flourish in one particular role, while also easing the pain felt by another Kevin de Bruyne injury.

Played as a number 10, Foden was the standout player against Eddie Howe's side and provided the assist for Julian Alvarez's decisive goal.

It was a performance that had his manager purring.

"It's one of the best I have ever seen," said Guardiola.

"Every control, he knows exactly how to attack the goal. He doesn't need two or three touches to be in the right position to attack the goal."

Having played in every position along the forward line, is Foden now ready to make that number 10 position his own?

'A great talent, wasted on the wing'

Despite his young age, Foden is not a player lacking in experience.

He has played 221 games in all competitions, scored 60 goals and is already a five-time Premier League winner.

Foden has also won the Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups - a trophy haul someone more than twice his age would be delighted to have.

Despite all that, he has still been carefully managed by Guardiola and has not been a regular starter - he was not in the first XI for either of this year's Champions League or FA Cup finals.

But the summer departure of Ilkay Gundogan and De Bruyne's unfortunate injury has presented Foden with the opportunity to prove to Guardiola he is ready to be considered a first-team regular.

"How long have we been saying he [Phil Foden] needs to go to that number 10 role, he is wasted out on the wing," said former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on BBC 5 Live Sport's The Monday Night Club.

"He is such a great talent, the amount of chances he created for Erling Haaland [against Newcastle] is immense, he can definitely do a role - but it will be interesting when Kevin de Bruyne comes back.

"I would love to see Phil Foden in that position and given some game time."

Foden at Man City Season Premier League Goals Assists 2017-18 5 0 1 2018-19 13 1 0 2019-20 23 5 2 2020-21 28 9 5 2021-22 28 9 5 2022-23 32 11 5 2023-24 2 0 1

Stepping it up

It is clear to see that when played in the more central position, Foden offers far more to the team as a whole.

Last season - when Guardiola had both Gundogan and De Bruyne available - Foden was largely deployed on the flank.

The below is Foden's heatmap from the 1-1 draw with Brighton towards the end of last season - the final Premier League game when Foden, Gundogan and De Bruyne all started.

On that occasion, the latter two were deployed in the middle, with Foden on the left. The England midfielder scored City's goal that day but had just 32 touches of the ball, compared to 102 for Gundogan, although Foden was substituted early in the second half.

Foden's heatmap from the 1-1 draw with Brighton towards the end of last season

Against Newcastle last weekend, playing in the more advanced central role, Foden was pretty much everywhere in the final third.

As well as scoring, he had 69 touches of the ball and created seven chances for his team-mates - more than he has managed in any previous single Premier League appearance.

Foden's heatmap against Newcastle last Saturday

"The way he took the ball at Newcastle is one of the best touches of the season," former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton said.

"It is early days, but it is effortless the way he does things and then to set up Alvarez - it could be a really big season for him."

The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton added: "Foden can bring them goals that Ilkay Gundogan brought at key stages in the season.

"That's what can elevate Foden from a player that looks good on the pitch, he does nice tricks and does a nice pass, to being the guy that decides games and whether Manchester City win trophies."