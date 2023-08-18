Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 4.
England captain Harry Kane scored and set up a goal on his Bundesliga debut as champions Bayern Munich recorded a thumping win at Werder Bremen.
Kane swept a low right-footed effort past home goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from 15 yards to double Bayern's lead.
He had earlier assisted the first of Leroy Sane's two goals with a deft clip over the top inside four minutes.
Mathys Tel rounded off a comfortable victory for Thomas Tuchel's side late on.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Pavlenka
- 5Pieper
- 13Veljkovic
- 32Friedl
- 14LynenBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGroßat 68'minutes
- 8WeiserSubstituted forBurkeat 59'minutes
- 6StageSubstituted forKownackiat 79'minutes
- 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidat 68'minutes
- 3JungSubstituted forOpitzat 79'minutes
- 11Füllkrug
- 7DuckschBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 9Kownacki
- 17Njinmah
- 20Schmid
- 23Rapp
- 24Burke
- 28Gruev
- 30Zetterer
- 35Opitz
- 36Groß
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 40Mazraoui
- 2Upamecano
- 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 55minsSubstituted forde Ligtat 68'minutes
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forLaimerat 79'minutes
- 10Sané
- 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 84'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 84'minutes
- 9KaneSubstituted forTelat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 5Pavard
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 25Müller
- 27Laimer
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 41Krätzig
- 43Hülsmann
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 42,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 4. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt missed. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dawid Kownacki.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 3. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Dawid Kownacki (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Amos Pieper.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dawid Kownacki (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Harry Kane because of an injury.
