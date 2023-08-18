Close menu
German Bundesliga
Werder BremenWerder Bremen0Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores and assists on Bundesliga debut

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane scores
Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons from Tottenham this summer

England captain Harry Kane scored and set up a goal on his Bundesliga debut as champions Bayern Munich recorded a thumping win at Werder Bremen.

Kane swept a low right-footed effort past home goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from 15 yards to double Bayern's lead.

He had earlier assisted the first of Leroy Sane's two goals with a deft clip over the top inside four minutes.

Mathys Tel rounded off a comfortable victory for Thomas Tuchel's side late on.

It was a fine evening for Bayern and the club's record signing Kane, who arrived in Bavaria to great fanfare but had a disappointing start with a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

Billed as the man to finally fill Robert Lewandowski's boots over a year on from the prolific Poland striker's switch to Barcelona, Kane expertly laid on the first goal for Sane.

His quick thinking sent the former Manchester City winger racing clear to roll a low effort into the bottom left corner.

A much-improved Bremen threatened after the break, but Kane dispatched the visitors' second goal of the night, collecting Alphonso Davies' precise pass before picking his spot and placing a low shot into the bottom left corner.

With Kane struggling with cramp, Bayern made several changes.

Substitute Thomas Muller teed up Sane's second goal before Kane's replacement, French teenager Tel, drove in a late fourth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 5Pieper
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 32Friedl
  • 14LynenBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGroßat 68'minutes
  • 8WeiserSubstituted forBurkeat 59'minutes
  • 6StageSubstituted forKownackiat 79'minutes
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidat 68'minutes
  • 3JungSubstituted forOpitzat 79'minutes
  • 11Füllkrug
  • 7DuckschBooked at 20mins

Substitutes

  • 9Kownacki
  • 17Njinmah
  • 20Schmid
  • 23Rapp
  • 24Burke
  • 28Gruev
  • 30Zetterer
  • 35Opitz
  • 36Groß

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 55minsSubstituted forde Ligtat 68'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forLaimerat 79'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 84'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 84'minutes
  • 9KaneSubstituted forTelat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 5Pavard
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 25Müller
  • 27Laimer
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 41Krätzig
  • 43Hülsmann
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
42,100

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home6
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 4. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  4. Post update

    Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dawid Kownacki.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! SV Werder Bremen 0, FC Bayern München 3. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Dawid Kownacki (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Amos Pieper.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dawid Kownacki (SV Werder Bremen).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Harry Kane because of an injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

190 comments

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 21:46

    He's going to score a lot, and win stuff too. Wish him the best but wish he was still in PL

    • Reply posted by BBC State Propaganda, today at 21:54

      BBC State Propaganda replied:
      Valuable insight from the beeb showing the bundesliga table ‘as it stands’ after the first and only game of the season 🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by saintclark, today at 21:50

    Hope he smashes loads in, wins a Champions League and finally shuts up those people who doubted he is a top striker.

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 22:05

      JH replied:
      I doubt there'll be a more sensible comment than this, well played sir 👍

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 21:50

    Shame they sold Sadio. A front 3 of Sane, Kane and Mane has a nice ring to it.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 21:55

      John replied:
      Sane, Mane & Canny

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 21:50

    'He's von of our own'.

    • Reply posted by Simulations, today at 21:52

      Simulations replied:
      Nice! 😆

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 21:50

    Kane played pretty well for a first start! He was doing his quarterback thing, was able to lose his marker in the box, and was holding up the ball then turning on the halfway line and playing the right pass through the middle for a runner (Sane). The classic Kane stuff.

    Good for him! Looks like he's going to enjoy himself there.

  • Comment posted by davec , today at 21:57

    The 1st of 30 goals this season for Kane. He never scores in August 😂😂

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:21

      Dad replied:
      Has he won anything yet 🤔

  • Comment posted by Golfpunk, today at 21:48

    Well done to Harry Kane's Bayern Munich

    • Reply posted by SJH, today at 21:50

      SJH replied:
      H It’s so cringey when they do that - Steven Gerrard’s Villa was a particular favourite.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 21:57

    Good luck to him. A model professional in the modern age. Couldn't have given any more to Spurs, it's just a shame that they didn't give him the tools to win the trophies his talent deserved.

  • Comment posted by Spock71, today at 21:59

    I enjoyed watch the match and thought Kane played well for FC Bayern München. Sadly, my German ckub is SV Werder Bremen and so my footballing weekend hasn't started well. Next stop, Owls v PNE tomorrow afternoon.

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 22:00

      Spock71 replied:
      *watching.

  • Comment posted by JohnH, today at 21:51

    A class act , here and abroad…..

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 21:53

    Bayern singing "he's one of our own" 😂

    • Reply posted by Rolf Habich, today at 22:17

      Rolf Habich replied:
      BILD‘s headline: “YES, HE KANE ! “

  • Comment posted by Viral, today at 21:51

    I just wish him all the best and hope he wins Bundesliga and Champions league because he deserves.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:56

    It must be hard to watch Kane tearing it up for another team for Spurs fans while they have to make do with Richarlatan up front now.

  • Comment posted by Vertron, today at 21:54

    Harry Kane's Bayern Munich.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 21:58

      andyw replied:
      I'm surprised BBC didn't lead with that!

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 22:01

    Kane fitting in well at Bayern. 1 assist and 1 goal in his first game.

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 22:02

    Just another day at the office for Kane.Proper centre forward.He is clinical...very Germanlike.

  • Comment posted by True Shrew, today at 21:52

    One thing we can rely on is Harry Kane scoring goals, well done Harry good start for you at Bayern Munich.

  • Comment posted by moochinabout, today at 21:54

    Well done Harry!! Great start!!

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 21:54

    As a Spurs Fan, hope they don't rub it in our faces all season each time Kane scores.
    He's over there now, he's going to score loads let's just leave him to it! Heartbreaking!!!

  • Comment posted by AGNorfolk_23, today at 21:51

    Nice to see Harry Kane score a goal with his new club. I think he’ll do very well at Bayern Munich this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11004043
2Wolfsburg00000000
2VfL Bochum00000000
2Stuttgart00000000
2Hoffenheim00000000
2Darmstadt00000000
2Freiburg00000000
2RB Leipzig00000000
2Augsburg00000000
2Frankfurt00000000
2B Mgladbach00000000
2B Dortmund00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
2Mainz00000000
2Union Berlin00000000
2Köln00000000
2Heidenheim00000000
18Werder Bremen100104-40
View full German Bundesliga table

