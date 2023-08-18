Last updated on .From the section Irish

McKee has scored in each of Linfield's first three games

Linfield moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 1-0 win against a spirited Ballymena United side at the Showgrounds.

Chris McKee's low finish in the 82nd minute was enough to seal the Blues' third win in a row.

Linfield twice struck the woodwork in the game, with McKee hitting the post and Kyle McClean striking the crossbar.

TJ Murray went closest for the hosts, who frustrated the away side for large parts of the contest.

Linfield were fast out of the blocks at a rain soaked Showgrounds, and had a chance in the first minute to break the deadlock.

Joel Cooper fed the ball through to John Robertson, with the Scottish striker dragging a low shot wide.

Cooper had a chance of his own soon after as he attempted to emulate his wonderful goal against Glenavon on Tuesday night. He weaved his way past a number of players, before seeing his effort blocked.

The Blues' best opportunity of the half came on 20 minutes, when Jack Scott found Chris McKee with an inch perfect pass and the striker strode into the box before smashing the post with his bending shot.

Seven minutes later, the home side had a good chance of their own as TJ Murray's half volley from inside the box was beaten away by Chris Johns.

David Healy's side started the second-half with added attacking impetus, and Cooper once again jinked his way inside before firing wide from a promising position.

They were indebted to Chris Shields in the 53rd minute however, as he made a crucial block to deny Murray's low shot from troubling Johns.

On the hour mark, Linfield once again hit the woodwork, with McClean's thunderous effort rattling the crossbar twice. Robertson then slotted home the rebound, but he was ruled to be offside.

Just when it seemed that the Sky Blues would hold on for a draw after a lull in the game, McKee struck.

Shields threaded the ball into the young forward's path and he took a touch before sweeping the ball into the far corner from inside the area for his third goal in as many games.

The result means that Ballymena remain winless, with a fixture against fellow top six side Glentoran to come next weekend.