Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bristol City won their first ever league title under Lauren Smith

Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The Vixens won the Women's Championship last season to secure promotion back to the Women's Super League.

Smith took charge of the club in 2021 as interim coach after they were relegated from the WSL.

"Bristol City took a chance on me a few years ago, my first managerial job and I'm very proud, pleased and thankful that they did that," Smith said.

"It's allowed me to grow in this role and now coach in the WSL, everyone wants to do that, it's the top league in the world.

"It was an easy, easy decision for me to say yeah absolutely, I get the opportunity to coach in the WSL with a team and a club that back me and I feel at home with. It was really easy."

Smith was named 2023 LMA Championship manager of the season after leading the Vixens to their first league title - and she said her team were "raring to go" for their return to the WSL.

"The group we've got is exciting, we've got young talent that comes with a bit of creativity and ambition," she added.

"They'll be working and fighting real hard to make sure they do their best."

Bristol City face Leicester City at home in their first match back in the WSL on 1 October.