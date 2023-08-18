Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Tanya Oxtoby has managed Bristol City and was assistant manager with the Scottish women's national team

Tanya Oxtoby has been named as the new Northern Ireland women's team manager.

The Australian, who was an assistant coach at Chelsea and previously managed Bristol City, has signed a four-year contract.

Northern Ireland have been without a permanent manager since January, when Kenny Shiels stepped down from his role after four years in charge.

Oxtoby's first game will be against the Republic of Ireland in the inaugural Nations League next month.

The 41-year old helped Chelsea to win the WSL and FA Cup two years in a row during her time at the club.

"I'm really excited to be part of the next stage of international women's football in this football-loving country," Oxtoby said.

"I'm very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this exciting and talented team to help us achieve our potential.

"I will be giving everything to help develop the Northern Ireland team and ensure women's and girls' football continues to grow and succeed on an international stage."

Prior to her time with the Blues, Oxtoby was the manager of fellow WSL side Bristol City and also had a spell as assistant manager of Scotland women's national team.

In her playing days she was a defender for Australian sides Western Waves and Perth Glory as well as Doncaster Rovers Belles.