At this year's Women's World Cup, Getty Images have captured the highs and lows of a gripping tournament.

Here is a selection of 25 great photographs from its Women's World Cup 2023 library.

20 July: Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Women's World Cup which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand

20 July: Hannah Wilkinson scores the winner in a 1-0 victory as co-hosts New Zealand stun Norway in the first match of the tournament

20 July: Tears of joy from New Zealand captain Ali Riley after the Football Ferns won their first Women's World Cup match at the 16th attempt

23 July: Paige Bailey-Gayle, Deneisha Blackwood and Jody Brown of Jamaica celebrate drawing 0-0 with France and securing their first ever point at the Women's World Cup

24 July: Ary Borges celebrates after scoring her hat-trick goal for Brazil in a 4-0 win over Panama

25 July: Sarina Bolden of Philippines celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against New Zealand as the debutants won their first ever Women's World Cup match

26 July: Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe (left) celebrates with team-mates Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly after scoring their first Women's World Cup goal directly from a corner

27 July: Asisat Oshoala became the first Nigerian player to score in three separate editions of the Women's World Cup as her side won 3-2 to stun co-hosts Australia

29 July: Allyson Swaby celebrates with team-mates Drew Spence and Atlanta Primus after scoring the winner as Jamaica secure their first Women's World Cup victory over Panama

30 July: Manuela Vanegas rises highest to head home for Colombia in a 2-1 win over Germany

30 July: Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup during her team’s 1-0 victory against South Korea

31 July: Zambia players celebrate as they beat Costa Rica 3-1 to secure their first Women's World Cup win

1 August: Lauren James scores two goals and provides three assists in a dazzling display as England thrash China 6-1 in their final group game

2 August: Brazil icon Marta shares a post-match chat with Jamaica's Khadija Shaw after her side go out in the group stages

2 August: Debutants Panama finish bottom of their group with zero points but score their first three goals of the tournament against France and celebrate in style

3 August: Germany draw 1-1 with South Korea - a result which sees them exit at the group stages for the first in their ninth appearance at the tournament

3 August: Debutants Morocco celebrate progressing to the knockout stages at the expense of Germany, who beat them 6-0 earlier in the tournament

6 August: Lina Hurtig is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring the winning penalty for Sweden to knock defending champions USA out in the round of 16

7 August: Lauren James sees red after stamping on Michelle Alozie in England's penalty win over Nigeria in the round of 16

12 August: Cortnee Vine scores the winning penalty in an epic shootout against France as Australia reach the semi-finals - the longest penalty shootout in the history of the Women’s World Cup

15 August: Spain celebrate after Olga Carmona scores an 89th-minute winner against Sweden to reach the World Cup final for the first time

16 August: England captain Millie Bright celebrates with manager Sarina Wiegman after the Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to reach their first Women's World Cup final

16 August: Australia captain Sam Kerr scores a 25-yard stunner against England

19 August: Sweden beat Australia to finish third at the women's World Cup for the fourth time in their history